The intriguing reality of telecoms’ gadgets

The last time I painstakingly checked, the contemporary society had conspicuously been dominated by the telecoms sector, that, it could be observed by even the blind.

This piece is informed by the compelling need to ensure the teeming users of the existing telecoms gadgets are duly intimated on the in-built features of the devices and their prevailing impacts on humankind. Telecoms is the short form of telecommunications.

The term is often used in its plural form, telecommunications, because it involves many different technologies. Telecoms is the transmission of signs, signals, messages, writings, sounds and/ or images via wire, radio, or optical system, among other electromagnetic systems.

It enables communication to take place between two parties that are separated by a certain distance. Telecommunications occurs when the exchange of information between two or more communication participants involves the use of technology. It is transmitted either electrically over physical media such as cables, or via electromagnetic radiation.

Such like kind of transmission paths are usually divided into communications channels, which afford the advantages of multiplexing. It’s noteworthy that there are several modern telecoms devices in existence. Telecoms devices are those equipments that are being used by end users through telecoms network.

Telecoms network could be any such network as mobile, exchange, and dedicated networks, or point to point links. In the present days’ societies, common examples of telecoms devices are: computers, fax machines, radio cum television sets, satellites, masts, transmitters, trackers and cell phones.

The essence of this piece was informed by the compelling need for the overall users of the aforementioned devices to acknowledge how best to handle, or stay around, them towards avoiding numerous dangers inherent in their respective uses and functionalities.

It’s worth noting that the continued wrong use cum handling of these devices has caused an untold harm to the human body and the society at large, although their impact on societal wellbeing cannot be overemphasized.

Each of these devices comprises Electromagnetic Field (EMF) which emits Electromagnetic Rays/Radiation (EMR) while they are in use. Many people worldwide are yet to realize that they are chronically exposed to something that can deteriorate their health, because EMR is invisible and odourless, and cannot be felt. Unless it is identified and remediated, it can lead to countless health complications as well as premature death.

EMR exposure, which is reckoned to be the silent enemy endangering the lives of millions of individuals and professionals across the globe, is far worse than cigarette smoke than we could imagine. Keep in mind that all health issues would be affected to an extent by exposure to EMR, since it weakens the immune system, stresses the body and damages healthy cells.

The higher the frequency of the radiation, the more damage it is likely to cause to the body. Common diseases caused by EMR are cancer, chronic fatigue, constant headache, migraine, asthma, cardiovascular diseases, chest pain, insomnia, allergies, electrosensitivity (ES), high blood pressure, brain fag, leukemia, birth defects, miscarriages and stress.

Others include nausea, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, skin conditions like burning, rashes and pain, as well as tinnitus, and erratic pulse. While the most acute exposures to harmful levels of EMR are immediately realized as burns, the health effects due to chronic or occupational exposure may not manifest for months, or even years.

Safe keeping of the cell phones in one’s trousers’ pocket can harm the person’s reproductive organs owing to the EMR being emitted by the phone, and such experience can make the person sterile if apt and drastic attention isn’t given to the victim. Hence, people aren’t advised to keep any phone in their pockets.

It is called handset, so keep it in your hand. The truth is that, EMR can penetrate through any part of the human skin, thus even when the gadget is in our hands, we should ensure that it is kept in a special pack or casing that can reduce the frequency of its radiation.

If we are at home or in the office, we ought to endeavour to keep them away from our body. And for those who can engage in a chat for several hours, you really need to cut down the excesses, because you are inadvertently endangering your health. The point is that, you shouldn’t overuse the phone at a time.

The broadcasting/telephone masts mounted amidst residential settlements have caused tremendous harm to the affected residents, unknowingly to them. Wherever a mast is mounted, no one is expected to live anywhere around it. Dwellers are required to live at least a kilometer (1km) away from any mast in use. Even offices are not advised to be located near a mast.

Those working at broadcasting stations should keep off from where the FM/TV transmitter is kept, unless when they want to make some changes on the machine. Similarly, don’t stay very close to your radio/TV set when they are in use. Aside your TV/phone screen that can damage your eyes’ retina, the EMR emitted by these gadgets is far more dangerous to health.

The children must be guided in this regard. Computers such as laptops are not left out. They are called laptops, but that doesn’t imply you are meant to place them directly on your bare skin.

Place a tangible material on your laps before putting a laptop on them. The desktop shouldn’t equally have direct contact with your body.

Away from body contact; towards avoiding fire outbreak, endeavour to keep those devices away from flames or flammable zones like gas cookers, filling stations, and power lines, because EMR is highly inflammable.

Though these technological facts are inevitable, no one is asking you to start seeing telecoms gadgets as your enemies; rather, you are only advised to apply reasonable caution while using them.

They are indisputably highly essential, but we must apply caution while using them, else might end up witnessing the unspeakable. This is a fact we must not shy away from, if truly we cherish ourselves and the society at large.

So, as the global community – Nigeria in particular – is fast becoming synonymous with telecoms activity, we as a people must make frantic efforts to ensure the lofty innovation didn’t eventually become a disaster in our midst. Think about it!

