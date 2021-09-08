The Invincible Hands: Celebrating Nigerian women in art

An exhibition of works by over 40 contemporary Nigerian women artists opened penultimate Saturday at the serene Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art (YSMA), Pan-Atlantic University, Main Campus, Lekki Expressway, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

Titled, ‘The Invincible Hands’, the exhibition, curated by Olufisayo Bakare, is set against the backdrop of the notable contributions of Nigerian women artists during country’s formative years.

It therefore focuses on the contributions of over 40 contemporary Nigerian women artists whose works cover different periods, and artistic media. With 70 artworks on display, the exhibition is a bold attempt at addressing the underrepresentation of women in the Nigerian Artworld, despite their continuous and valuable contributions to its growth and development.

Significantly, the intersection of art and culture has become the breeding ground for conversations that shape our culture. More so, “in an age when information lies at our fingertips, it is now easier to access the contributions of women in society, but the ratio of male to female established artists in Nigeria continues being strongly imbalanced in favour of men.

Nigerian Art history shows a considerable disparity between the number, impact, and recognition of male and female artists in the country.

The awareness of this disparity in visibility has increased, but women artists continue being underrepresented in the Nigerian Artworld, despite their continuous and valuable contributions to its growth and development. We can ask ourselves, ‘in an era where the Zaria Rebels were making their mark, where were their female colleagues?

And where are they now?” With this exhibition, which is on view at the museum from August 28, 2021 through January 25, 2022, the Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art (YSMA), of the Pan-Atlantic University, wants to address this disproportion through an extensive art exhibition at the museum.

The 70 artworks on display at the exhibition were selected from the permanent collection of the YSMA and from temporary loans by artists and collectors. Though their works are not shown in the exhibition,

‘The Invincible Hands’ pays homage to the founding mothers of Nigerian contemporary art: Clara Etso Ugbodaga-Ngu, Ladi Kwali, Suzanne Wenger, Colette Omogbai, Elisabeth Olowu, Afi Ekong, Theresa Luck-Akinwale and lesser known, but important, contributors like Eunice Okeji, Felicia Adepoju, Abigail Bakare and many others.

Each of these women and the work of their invincible hands, have passed the baton of artistic expression to the fast-growing generation of women.

The artists include Fati Abubakar, Anne Adams, Tosin Akingba, Peju Alatise, Lucy Azubuike, Olawunmi Banjo, Nike Davies-Okundaye, Ndidi Dike, Nathalie Djakou Kassi, Nmadinachi Egwim, Yagazie Emezi, Anthea Epelle, Juliet Ezenwa Maja-Pearce, Modupeola Fadugba, Taiye Idahor, Ayobola Kekere-Ekun, Peju Layiwola, Amuche Nnabueze, Abigail Nnaji, Anthonia Nneji, Chidinma Nnoli Chigozie Obi, Wura-Natasha Ogunji, Bolaji Ogunrosoye, Jenny Ojeh, Amarachi Okafor.

The list also includes: May Okafor, Nnenna Okorie, Nngozi Omeje, Nengi Omuku, Veronica Otigbo-Ekpei, Tiwa Sagoe, Damilola Tejuoso, Ritadoris Ubah, Omoligho Udenta, Yadichinma Ukoha-Kalu, Winifred Ukpong and Susanne Wenger.

“In presenting these works to a wide audience, the exhibition highlights artistic achievements that transcend stereotyped and reductive achievements of Nigerian women in art.

This is the first of its kind at the Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art, where a woman, designer-cum-curator Olufisayo Bakare, is tackling the issue of underrepresentation of female artists, giving credence to their individuality, voices and creativity. The exhibition aims at being an active agent in giving these artists higher visibility.

The goal of ‘Invincible hands’ is to celebrate the contribution of underrepresented Nigerian women artists in post-colonial and contemporary eras, to amplify their work and bridge inequality gaps in the art sector and to place The Invincible Hands of women artists back into our art education and art history.

The exhibition is on view at the museum from August 28, 2021 through January 25, 2022.” Notes Bakare: “Throughout the cross section of creative expression in Nigeria, women have placed themselves at the forefront of movements by indomitably championing the preservation of culture as pioneers of artistic advancement.”

She posits that, although the development of Nigerian art is still in an equivocal stage of maturation, it is imperative that the influence of women in Nigeria's history and more contemporary eras are given due recognition. "This visual dialogue serves to fill the erroneous void between primogenitors and their identifiable successors by balancing perspectives within a visual historiography of modern art. "Women have often been acceptably recognised as muses for the sake of art, but this archetype pales in comparison to the unapologetic Femme Fatale women who dwell in unchartered territories of creative expression. As a symbolic passing of the baton, the exploration of works by upper echelon female Nigerian artists forges a cross-cultural exchange of visual ideas, paying homage to the handiwork of matriarchs who have shifted culture through technique, and shaped history by inspiring creativity."

She further notes that this exhibition helps to put the histories of astounding contributors like Clara Etso in a chronological order, forever, stressing that, “in an era where the ‘Zaria Rebels’ were making their mark, by denouncing Western techniques in their creative expressions, the likes of Clara Etso Ugbodaga-Ngu (1921-1996) established the Nigerian Modernism movement, by helping to guard, protect, and influence the interests of Nigerian artists.

By 1955, she became the only Nigerian teacher in the Fine Art Department of the Nigerian College of Arts, Science and Technology in Zaria.

Her international training awarded her the right to be an art educator, teaching the members of the Art Society popularly known as the ‘Zaria Rebels,’ consisting of art students who pioneered post-colonial modernism in Nigeria, namely: Jimo Akolo, M. A. Ajayi, Afi Ekong, Erhabor Emokpae, T. A. Fasuyi, Yusuf Grillo, Festus Idehen, Felix Idubor, J. Nkobi, Demas Nwoko, Uche Okeke, Aina Onabolu, and Bruce Onobrakpeya. Her contributions to the arts helped build bridges across the Black race.

This exhibition helps to put the histories of astounding contributors like Clara Etso in a chronological order, forever.” With a background in Interior Design, Olufisayo Bakare has trained her eye to find the rare balance between simplicity with African artistry in her work.

Her keen interest in ‘carving the phenomenal out of the familiar’ has inspired her curatorial practice by establishing her as an ally in the preservation, documentation, and representation of African culture through various art forms.

The designer-cum-curator pays close attention to the works of indigenous and Pan-African artists and maker-communities by establishing unique platforms for accessibility.

Positioned as a cultural gatekeeper of Black histories, she recognizes that educating the masses through artistic and cultural ecosystems is at the bedrock of society.

By connecting varied dialogues through an exchange of ideas, Bakare celebrates histories and their underpinned symbology. Having dedicated over a decade of her career to supporting the arts, Bakare has stepped into the limelight by partnering with The Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art to enforce their mandate by assisting with their mission of educating through the arts.

