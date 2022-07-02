‘The king is back’, Hip Hop fans go wild over TBKofficixl’s new video

Hip hop freaks across the world and fans of Agyei Roland, better known as TBKofficixl, have been reacting to his latest music video.

TBKofficixl, an Austria-based Ghanaian rap/hip hop artiste, in June 2022, released his single titled: “Fick Die Neider”, translated in English language as ‘F… The Envious’. The rapper also released the video of the track wearing the Jersey of the Black Stars of Ghana, the country’s senior national football team.

TBKofficixl does his lyrics in German Deutsch, which is spoken in the country of his residence, to appeal to the local population in the central European country. However, his fan base has exponentially grew since 2020, when he released single hit track, , ‘Bad Man’.

TBKofficixl is a rap artiste, and explicit content is the tool he uses to convey his lines, appendixed with “parental advisory.”

TBKofficixl is one of the fastest growing Hip Hop/rap artistes in the world. The African spits some of the best lines in hardline genre of music.

The artiste’s latest track has been hitting the figures on all international streaming platforms. ‘F… The Envious’, the 2 minutes and 46 seconds single, has almost 21,000 views on YouTube within one month for a rap song done in an unpopular language in the world.

In swift and approving TBKofficixl’s latest work, fans besieged his YouTube channel to hail the video.

Furkanxakrr wrote: “Soon he will tear up the german rap scene if is active.”

Also, Deksent-Rule the gam, said: “Great sing, something different but flows well. Listen 1-3 times and you are already among hahaha.”

Another fan, IBO, stated: “Take a step and the earth trembles. Envious people are tormented by my aura. Brother keepmitnup really sick.”

Carlton Banks, a hip hop fan, gave TBKofficixl a complete score. “10/10 you will make it big,” he wrote.

Another fan, Malpo77, said: “Yes come give gas.”

Similarly, GSK starfighter, noted that “King is back.”

Guli Murn, wrote “Really stable.” Furthermore, Aldian Terminator with an emphatic “Woooow my G.”

Yussy crowned the comments, saying: “That’s hard damn.”

