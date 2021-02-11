The lamentations of Governor Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State seized the public space recently to lament the increasing security challenges not just in his state, but the spectre of death hanging over Nigeria. This is not the first time this governor will be lamenting the security situation of Nigeria but rather in several cases Ortom would be found to be strident in his calls to the Nigeria authorities particularly the president to take proactive steps to dispel the cloudy and portentous security challenges facing Nigeria.

Governor Ortom was a proud member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and was popular enough to win the state (Benue) for the party in the 2015 general election. Governor Ortom was one of the ‘trusted’ governors of the party and was trusted enough to be included in some of the presidential tours.

However, between 2016 and 2018, Governor Ortom was confronted with the challenges of harvesting innumerable deaths of his citizens as a result of the activities of murderous herdsmen who rendered Benue State ungovernable and made it a killing field soaked with the blood of the innocents.

Ortom studied the situation and identified the Fulani herdsmen as responsible for the genocide. Later, when two Fulani groups, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association and Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore engaged him in virulent altercations, Mr. Ortom pointedly accused them as being responsible for the killings and general insecurities in Benue State and called for their prosecution. Fair enough, the accused organisations did not deny the governor’s allegations except that they counterclaimed myriad of offences offered them by the indigenous population starting with the Agatu people who actually bore the brunt of the genocide.

As is usually the case of every injustice, Agatu people, domiciled in the rich and fertile Benue River basin were subjected to debilitating attacks by the herdsmen and appeared helpless under President Obasanjo’s government and together with the vicious attacks on Plateau communities, President Obasanjo did the much he could to contain the situation until Presidents Yar’Adua and Jonathan took over to do their bits which amounted to nothing as the attacks continued and escalated to engulf the whole state. Under President Buhari, the security situation took a slide to the worse as the security challenges worsened with the birth of marauders, bandits and kidnappers.

Agatu, a small ethnic group tucked between the Idoma and the Tivs suffered disproportionate number of deaths that the United Nations concerned agencies counted the deaths in thousands and property destroyed in billions of Naira, and displacement of population in hundreds of thousands. It was as the Agatu debacle was receding that these angels of death encircled the whole of Benue State encompassing the very critical ethnic group of the Tivs which forced the attention of Nigeria to be riveted to the state, especially when the state was attacked and the dead were counted in tens resulting in the mass burial of nearly 80 persons in one day. According to Ortom, he had ran to Abuja and complained to President Buhari who commanded his Inspector General of Police to rush to Benue State to ascertain the problem but the chief police officer disobeyed his commander by not going to Benue State.

At other times the governor complained, one of the Service Chiefs mocked him as crying wolves and advised him to go back to his state to manage the communal crisis which was mere ‘neighbourly misunderstanding’ which the governor should do well to resolve by learning how to relate with neighbours.

The governor was devastated as he had nowhere else to run to and being the Chief Security Officer of his state directly charged with the well-being and security of the inhabitants but he has no security or military arsenal to offer them the security of life and property demanded by law and constitution. Ortom being a chieftain of the APC was torn between floating as a loyal member of the ruling party and a ‘friend’ of the president but every effort he made to prevail on Adams Oshiomhole-led party apparatchik and the Presidential Guards to reason with him met with cold rebuffs and rebukes. Mr. Ortom thought hard and settled to ditch the company of the ‘Progressives’ and migrated to the ‘Democrats’ where he was warmly received as a prodigal son. Ever since, Mr. Ortom has been strident in voicing out his concerns about the Nigerian Question and I think that his last week lamentation is perhaps, his best ‘articulated’ response to the maelstrom that has seized Nigeria since 2015.

The cries of Governor Ortom is not without a counterpart for every governor in Nigeria has one thing or the other to complain about the security problems in Nigeria, especially where they are designated as the Chief Security Officers ordinarily charged as providers of answers or solutions to the problems.

Now, the bandits and kidnappers have descended on the Southern States and there is virtual bedlam as every governor especially the Western States has decided to take their destinies in their own hands by forming a security network system which the Federal Government; that leviathan that brooks no equality or freedom of thought or action kicked and boiled over but the Western States governors called its bluff insisting they have the aborigine rights to secure their people’s lives and property.

The Ondo State Governor Akeredolu’s 7-day Quit Notice order to the Fulani herdsmen to quit the state’s forest reserves irked Federal Government that it belched and threatened constitutionality but they were talking to a die-hard rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria who ignored presidential tantrums and quietly insisted on the inviolability of his gubernatorial order and the Federal Government seeing iron-clad will and determination quietly buckled under and their megaphones got silent. But the question is: when will Nigerian governors stand up to the bellicose attitude of the Federal Government towards them? Are they no longer federating units of the federation of Nigeria? Enough of this wimping before the Federal Government.

Let governors get together and organized under geographical zones, and propose a constitutional change that will lift Nigeria away from this destructive trajectory which Britain and Nigerian military rulers designed for Nigeria to travel which was, and still is a neo-colonial feudal construct forever sentenced to Sisyphusian tragedy – forever aiming at the summit, reaching it but forcibly brought down to the abyss by fate.

The 1787 United States Constitution was the result of a Customs Union Conference called by a few states but later enlarged to accommodate all the 13 colonies (states) with 54 delegates who wrote a political charter for their people and this Instrument of governance is regarded as the greatest human governance structural invention of the 18th century, if not the succeeding generations.

So, let Ortom and other state governors stop lamenting the unfortunate Nigerian condition, but rather think, organize and lead Nigeria away from the chosen path of destruction made for it by imperialist patrons and local agents, ancient and modern. Enough of lamentations! Reject a bad system that enslaves you. Stand together, get organized, reason together and offer an intelligent challenge to that system by proposing an alternative system that works for all.

