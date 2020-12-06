The leadership of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has condemned the gruesome killing of over 40 Nigerians at Zabarmari, a community in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State by Boko Haram terrorists last weekend.

PFN’s National President, Felix Omobude, who conveyed the fellowship’s disenchantment over the Zabarmari massacre said: “It is a stark reminder of the deplorable level of security in the country that under the present difficult economic circumstances, farmers in pursuit of their livelihood are murdered on their farmlands by terrorists in such horrific manner.”

Omobude, however, commiserated with the families of the victims of this massacre, the government and people of Borno State.

“The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) is with them in thoughts and prayers. We pray for comfort and continued strength for the people of Borno and the North-East in the face of years of insurgency and terrorist attacks, with dire physical and psychological trauma for the people,” Omobude said.

The PFN President also called on the Federal Government to deal decisively with what he described as “looming insecurity challenge across the country;” adding that President Buhari “must step up to guarantee the security and safety of all the citizens of Nigeria, irrespective of their location, ethnicity or faith.”

He continued: “For a government that came into office on the back of a promise to prioritise security, the recent turn of events in the country, with banditry, kidnapping and violence running riot is sad and unfortunate.

“We call on President Muhammadu Buhari to take on-board suggestions put forward by stakeholders in proffering solutions to the chronic challenge of insecurity in country.”

The apex body of Pentecostals in Nigeria also appealed to all Christians to be more prayerful, as the Christmas season approaches.

“This year’s Christmas is of great significance to us, as Nigerians, as we thank God for his faithfulness in spite of the challenges, especially with the pandemic.

The PFN appeals to churches to continue to comply with the advised protocols, in preparation and celebration of Christmas activities, while ensuring that the significance of the most important season in the Christian calendar is not, in any way, diminished,” Omobude said.

