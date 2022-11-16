Arts & Entertainments

The Legend Of Buratai: Children’s book, animation movie set for release

Posted on

All is set for the public presentation of the children adaptation and animation movie on the book ‘The Legend Of Buratai’ Volume 1, written by by Dr. Abubakar Mohammed Sani. The book, which is already available in two volumes, was adapted for children and also into animation movie for the delight of younger Nigerians, with a view to telling/showing the path of bravery and a life of commitment to service lived by the former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and current Ambassador of Nigeria to the Republic of Benin, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai.

Published by Sprezzatura Publishing, publishers of the Our Nigeria Magazine, ‘The Legend of Buratai’ will be presented to the public on Tuesday November 22, 2022 at the Hall 3 of the Silverbird Entertainment Centre, Abuja. The public presentation and animation movie preview will be co-chaired by the former Minister of Transportation and Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, and the Managing Director, North East Development, Dr. Mohammed Alkali, with the current Chief of Army Staff, Major General Faruk Yahaya and the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Con-gress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu expected to grace the event as Special Guests of Honour. “History is an important aspect of our lives. And art is one way to document it.

By art, I mean literary art as in publication of books as we have done, or performative arts in terms of the animation movie or even theatre,” Dr. Abubakar Mohammed Sani, author of the Legend of Buratai He further stated that, “this project is not designed only to document the modest contribution of its central character, Ambassador TY Buratai to the security of Nigeria, but to communicate the many virtues found in him to the younger generations – bravery, commitment to service, selflessness and patriotism, among others.” This children edition, is the third in the ‘Legend of Buratai’ book series as two previous edition had been published.

 

Our Reporters

