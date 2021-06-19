The Lion and the Jewel goes on stage

Live Theatre Lagos is set to present another Wole Soyinka masterpiece, ‘The Lion and The Jewel’. Directed by Kelvinamry Ndukwe and produced by Oluwanishola Adenugba, the performance would hold at the Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture, Obafemi Awolowo Way, Ikeja, Lagos.

The Lion and the Jewel is a comedy set in the small remote village of Ilujinle. With happenings over the period of one day, Soyinka masterfully created a deep story of wanton selfish people with ideals that may make or destroy them. There are three central characters: Lakunle, Sidi and Baroka who are in a triangle of witty, desperate yet harmless adventure to win.

Lakunle has learned the ways of the white man and has been impressed by the developments which beyond reading in his books, he has experienced first-hand in Lagos- the city of magic. Sidi, the village belle, has enjoyed the prying eyes of men and the longings of these many men, and she has the power to choose who her husband in the end becomes. But Baroka intends to marry this village belle, and would apply the wisdom that only experience and age can offer.

The performance boasts of a stellar cast, including Timilehin Ojeola, Atilola Omotehinse, Bona Efua, Ekomobong Udonwa, Adejoke Abdulsalam, Paul Origbo, Ropo Ewenla who plays Baroka, Bunmi Sogade playing Sidi, Chukwu Martin planning Lakunle and Diana Agbede playing Sadiku with music directed by Oriyomi Joseph and choreography by Alexandra Agbata. According to Adenugba, the production is made possible with support from Bellanaijaonline, MTN, Seven Up Bottling Company, Access Bank, Guinness Nigeria, Bournvita CreativeCloudHub, R2TV, Africa Movie Channel, AccelerateTV, TrybeTV, Zivangonline, VenturesAfrica, and ONTV Max. Originally premiered in 1959, the play has been selected as part of the reading requirement for Literature in English at the WAEC Exams and Live Theatre Lagos has plans to showcase the play to Lagos State Senior Secondary School Student preparing for the examination in partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Education.

