The Lip Bunny Busts 4 Myths Around Facial and Dermal Fillers

One of the biggest challenges in the med spa and aesthetics market in 2021 is overcoming the stigmas around injectables and neurotoxin injections. Master Injectors like Brianna LaTorre, founder of The Lip Bunny, have dedicated their careers to mastering the craft. At The Lip Bunny Beauty Med Spa, their philosophy is to “create as natural of a look as possible while also enhancing the client’s natural, beautiful features.” LaTorre and her team want each client to leave feeling more confident with a physical feature that may have made them feel insecure. The challenge is to continue to show how they can achieve a beautiful and natural-looking result. Slowly but surely, LaTorre and The Lip Bunny Beauty Med Spa team are showing the world this is possible. Here, she busts four common myths about these types of beauty treatments.

Myth Number One: Fillers Create an Expressionless Look

One of the most challenging stigmas injectors have to overcome is that injectables and neurotoxin injections create an unnatural or ‘fake’ look. People often think of overfilling mishaps with celebrities who had too much filler or neurotoxin, which casts a bit of shade on the industry. But in actuality, a medical professional with the correct skillset can enhance features in a way that looks natural. They should have a great understanding of facial anatomy and enough experience doing the procedures to avoid overfilling or injecting fillers into the wrong areas of the face, which is what creates that expressionless look.

Myth Number Two: Anyone Can Administer Facial and Dermal Fillers

For the assurance of getting a natural look with little to no side effects, it’s essential to visit a doctor, surgeon, or Master Injector with an impressive profile and outstanding reputation. Inexperienced injectors with little to no education or experience can easily inject fillers into the wrong areas of the face or overfill the face, leading to unnatural or asymmetrical looks or severe side effects.

Myth Number Three: Fillers Always Cause Side Effects

While a small amount of tenderness, swelling, or bruising is typical immediately after an injection, more severe side effects are rare, according to Brianna LaTorre. As long as a healthy individual is getting their fillers done by an experienced medical professional, there should be little to no side effects at all.

Myth Number Four: Fillers Don’t Last Long

A filler’s lifespan depends on which type of filler a person chooses for injection, explains Brianna LaTorre. Collagen, for example, requires more frequent rounds than other cosmetic fillers since the effects last only three to four months. On the other hand, hyaluronic acid fillers can last six months to a full year, while calcium hydroxylapatite can last up to a year and a half. Another type of filler called Poly-L-lactic acid requires a series of injections over several months, but its effects can last for up to two years.

While these procedures have become pretty commonplace and many spas and beauty salons offer them, a person should never make the mistake of having fillers done by an inexperienced injector. For the best, most natural-looking results, it’s essential to do the research and only go to the best practitioners.

