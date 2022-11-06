Body & Soul

The little black dress

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The little black dress is an old time classic in every woman’s wardrobe. It is not just a must-have but a very timeless piece that can come in as best option for any event day that was not planned. Even if you believe you are simple when it comes to fashion, you can never go wrong with the little black dress.

As a timeless piece, the little black dress never goes out of season. There are several ways and colours that can be paired with little black dress, but An all black look is a standard fashion formula anytime, anyday.

The little black dress is best for dinner parties, date night and wedding guests. The little black dress can be switched up to fit any event.

You can wear a black leggings to transform it into a more decent number for a conference or formal event.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Lasisi Elenu, Don Jazzy featured in Pencilcomedian’s new web series

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Despite the slow pace of organizing shows and concerts as a result of the new normal; Multi-talented comedian cum actor Ogechi Nwanevu Cyril, otherwise known as Pencil have released three web series content that includes Banabas, Relationship Saga & Aboy and Mama as a means to provide quality entertainment contents and keep the Pencil Brand […]
Body & Soul

Regular exercise can help reduce risk of severe COVID-19 case

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Apart from receiving the vaccine, getting your daily steps may be the best thing you can do to protect yourself from severe COVID-19. In a new study of nearly 50,000 individuals who developed COVID-19, researchers found that people who did regular physical activity were less likely to end up in the ICU or die from […]
Body & Soul

I’m not scared of competition, says singer Nazarene

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Versatile Nigerian-born singer, rapper and songwriter, Godwin Amuh better known as Nazarene has declared that he is not scared of competition as he seeks to carve a desired niche for himself on the music scene. The Biological Science(s) graduate from the Benue State University who was signed onto the stables of Captain of the Ship […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica