The love of God in Chuks Ukor's music video, Grace

It is a known fact that every creature of God is living or surviving by His grace. From birth to death, and from sleeping to waking up, every human being enjoys the abundant grace of God. Grace is a divine way God positively affects the lives of human beings with an ultimate power to endure trial and tribulation and resist any form of temptation.

 

To seek favours from ‘The Trinity’, Christians often share ‘The Grace’ together in their places of worship. On this 2021 music video entitled ‘Grace’, produced by Sunny Pee and directed by Mj, Chuks Ukor emphasizes on ‘The love of God’ in ‘The Grace’ by saying, ‘This video encourages the listener that Yaweh (Your Father or God) loves you too much and has lavished you with His Grace in excess to confront and win the battles of life’. Thus, to win the present and the future battles of life, one needs the abundant grace of God!

A passionate gospel singer, Chuks has released three musical albums before, and they are, My Testimony, Praise Uninhibited and Sound of Praise. His single song released in 2020 entitled ‘Halleluyah’ preceded ‘Grace’. As an ordained man of God, Chuks is the convener of Afikpo Arise and Praise, an annual event he organises in his home town.

 

And in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, he hosts an annual music concert tagged Sound of Praise Concert The music video of Grace is both lyric and performance and it is divided into three interconnected sequences featuring an 11-man band, which consists of a lead vocalist, 5 support vocalists, 2 keyboardists, 2 guitarists and a drum-set player.

 

The video starts with a melodious vamp that involves all the musical instruments on display. The vamp, which is built gradually from the lead keyboardist, becomes intense when others join its flows.

 

Chuks, the lead vocalist later controls the pace of the vamp and breaks into the intro of the song: ‘It’s all about your Grace/Thank you Jesus/ Come on everybody, let’s do this together/This is my testimony’.

 

