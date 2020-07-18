The Magu in most of us

Last week Monday, when news broke of the arrest of Nigeria’s anti-corruption Czar, Ibrahim Magu, it undoubtedly sent shockwaves around the nation and beyond. Here was a man who was supposed to be above board, especially by virtue of being in charge of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), now being caught up in the same scourge he was appointed to checkmate. Of course, while there were bound to be those who would have rejoiced in his misfortune, there will also be those sympathising with him. Please, before you start sharpening your knives to chop me up for making a case for the 58-year-old native of Maiduguri, Borno State; exercise some patience because I am not.

In fact, what has happened to him might jolly well happen to anyone of us, considering the unique nature of being born, and growing up in the country called Nigeria. Is it by coincidence that every single one of those that have headed the EFCC has left in controversial circumstances – often bordering on their credibility? Let’s take a quick recap at the three men and one woman that have led the Commission, which was set up in 2003 by President Olusegun Obasanjo to be the primary agency to fight the endemic corruption in the country.

Mallam Nuhu Ribadu was the pioneer Chairperson of the EFCC. During his time as EFCC Chairman, Ribadu, who was a career law enforcement officer with the Nigeria Police Force, failed to appeal a 2007 court ruling that sought to stop the EFCC from investigating alleged crimes by former Rivers State Governor, Peter Odili. Ribadu fell out of favour with the powers that be in December 2007, and was forced out of office two weeks after he tried to prosecute powerful former Delta State Governor, James Ibori, a close associate of Obasanjo’s successor in office, President Umaru Yar’Adua.

The appointment of Mrs Farida Waziri, who took over shortly after Ribadu left in May 2008, was clouded by allegations that she was sponsored by a number of ex-governors to cover up their money laundering and fraud charges before the Commission.

Her tenure caused international donors and partners to hesitate in dealing with the country. According to reports, in one inci-dent, former American Ambassador to Nigeria, Robin Sanders, walked out of a meeting with the then Foreign Affairs Minister, Ojo Madueke, because Waziri was present. Waziri was sacked by former President Goodluck Jonathan on November 23, 2011. He cited “national interest” as the reason for her dismissal. She has since released a book titled: ‘Farida Waziri: One Step Ahead.

Life As a Spy, Detective and Anti-Graft Czar’, in which she narrated the pressures she came under while in office to compromise certain investigations. The EFCC’s third head was Ibrahim Lamorde, who took over on November 23, 2011, as acting Chairman. He soon became embroiled in his own controversy in 2015 after the Nigerian Senate alleged that $5billion (about N2 trillion) had gone missing at the EFCC.

The former senior police officer was finally sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari on November 9, 2015, and replaced with Ibrahim Magu, who has been suspended and is currently facing a presidential panel probing a number of allegations against him including corruption. But before we all jump on the condemnation bandwagon, let’s take a critical look at ourselves – if we are to be honest with oursleves, there is no person who will occupy such a post and not come under immense pressure from various entities. Let’s even forget about dipping one’s hands in the proverbial ‘cookie jar’; because by the way, the Nigerian society is structured, one will need to be a true saint to survive unscathed! In fact, it doesn’t even have to be the EFCC; once your name is announced for a ‘juicy’ appointment – be it public or in the private sector – all sorts of people will come out of the woodwork craving one favour or the other from you. One will come under pressure from one’s immediate family, wives, siblings and even parents (if they are still alive); then aunts and uncles and other members of the extended family, friends etc.

all seeking your benevolence. Like I said earlier, it might not be money issues; but could be finding someone a job or getting a favour done for a friend or family member at another government ministry/ agency or private concern based primarily because of the position one is occupying. Truthfully, who amongst us can look a parent, wife or sibling in the eye and say no to a request? The answer must be only very few people. Unfortunately many of us like to adopt the saint posture in public. What we do away from the eyes of the people is very despicable; but that is our way – quick to criticise, unable to do any better or even worse, if given the chance. Even in our various places of work, we all know the dog-eat-dog grind that goes on, and many of us get home and lament without telling the person listening that you have also been trying to get one ‘oga’ removed so that you can occupy his/her position! Back stabbing and back biting is the order of the day in this country with virtually everyone belonging to one group or faction trying very hard to outdo another group or faction in order to become a member of the office prima donnas. Yes Magu clearly trod on toes, but that doesn’t mean that someone else wouldn’t have also done so. Just like Ebenezer Obey sang in his famous song ‘The Horse, The Man & The Son’ (1973), there is absolutely nothing one can do to please everybody, no matter how hard one tries! So Magu is out, unless we see a drastic change in our attitudes, it won’t be very long before we start hearing rumblings in the Commission under the new chairman – it’s just our way in Nigeria.

OBSERVATION

Two weeks ago, I wrote on officials and one of the concerns I mentioned in the piece titled: “Will we ever get truly dedicated officials?” A reader, Mr Ejiro Obodo, who works with Research and Communications Strategy, drew my attention to some of observations he noted, which I have published in full below: Dear Sir, Good afternoon. I am writing with respect to the article which you published with the title “Will we ever get truly dedicated officials” in New Telegraph. Insightful article but there are some misrepresentations with respect to how you portrayed Accugas. Here are the problematic issues: 1. In quoting The Cable, you said: “According to the online newspaper, in 2015 Nigeria concluded the Accugas deal in which the country agreed to pay Azura about $30 million monthly for power generated under the “take-or-pay” condition”.

OBSERVATION:

This is untrue because Accugas has no such agreement with Azura Power neither did Mr Kolawole (of Thisday) make such claim in the article last week. There is no form of business relationship between Azura and Accugas. For the avoidance of doubt (although stated later in your piece), Accugas signed a gas supply agreement (GSA) with Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) with regard to supply of gas to Calabar NIPP. Based on the foregoing sir, we would like you to make the necessary adjustment to your article. This will prevent anyone from linking Azura with Accugas in the future. Sincerely, Ejiro Obodo, Manager Research and Communications Strategy, CAritas Communications.

