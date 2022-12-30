The making of an aerotropolis

2023 prospect

By March next year, Ogun State will add to the industrial lexicon of Nigeria the word “aerotropolis”, an airport city. It is a novelty in this part of the world to have such. Conceived by former Governor Gbenga Daniel in 2007 to attract business and investment and to also take full advantage of the proximity of the state to Lagos and to avoid the terrible nightmares industry owners and importers had to go through as a result of the congestion of the two seaports, and International Airport, both in Lagos. With the necessary approvals from the Federal Ministry of Aviation and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, erstwhile Governor Daniel settled for Ilishan- Remo, as his preferred location and did the groundwork. But he could not commence the project before the expiration of his tenure in office.

Project significance

For Governor Dapo Abiodun, the construction of the airport was a priority. Commenced in March 2021 and due for commissioning in the first quarter of 2023, it would probably be the fastest constructed facility of such dimension on the continent. Essentially, the Government plans to develop the Agro Cargo Airport to an economically viable aerotropolis, that is a subregion within the state. It will be provided with infrastructure, land use, and economy that will all be centred on an airport to move essentially, agricultural cargoes and passengers. The State’s Execuitive Council had resolved that a well-planned aerotropolis would provide the boost needed by most of the flourishing enterprises in the state to get national and international exposure and possibly provoke the kind of patronage that could earn the enterprises foreign exchange thus furthering enhance the state’s economy.

Economicgain

The Gateway Agro-cargo airport is strategically located within an Aerotropolis (Airport City) along the Ilishan-Iperu-Remo road of the busy Lagos Ibadan expressway and the Sagamu – Benin expressway. It shares close proximity to key industrial and agro-economic clusters within the state and its Southwestern neighbours. “We are strategic in siting the airport here. This is the centre of the state and a quick get-away and alternative route from Lagos, the country’s commercial capital. Activities at the airport will be supported by a Distribution and Logistic hub located within the airport,” said the State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ade Akinsanya, has been quoted as saying. Already in place are facilities like the 4-kilometre runway, the 36-metre tall control tower, fire station, cargo apron and terminal buildings and 750 workers on site daily working with floodlights round the clock. All the pavement sections are going on while the cargo apron of 82,000 square metre for 2 type E and 2 type C aircrafts are being schedule for completion this month. The total are for the terminal apron is 50,000 square metres and can take one Type E and one Type C aircraft or 3 Type C aircrafts simultaneously. All aprons are paved – plain, rigid and reinforced. The airport would provide facilities for cargo processing, storage, warehouses, training centre, provide an international standard testing centre for agricultural produce, serve as a logistic hub and also provide routine commercial flight. Commenced in March 2021 and due for commissioning at the turn of the year, the Gateway Agrocargo airport at Ilishan-Remo in Ikenne local Government Area of Ogun State, is an ambitious project. It aspires to turns the hitherto refuse dump site to an aerotropolis –an airport city. It needs no gainsaying that agriculture value chain, the people and the economy of the state and individual prosperity of the people will be enhanced when the airport comes full stream.

Benefits

“This is an aerotropolis; it is not just an airport but one that adds value to services. The agro serving part is the most interesting. It is going to be a conglomeration of agro processing companies that take raw materials, turn them into finished goods. We will also have aggregation centres, storage facilities for agro produce so that the agro processing centres will not run out of raw materials. Once it becomes operational, the Agro-Cargo Airport will have positive effects on hotels and warehouses being constructed in the area. Also, the Nigeria Customs and the Nigerian Airforce are coming there. It is estimated that in the first 18 months, we will create a minimum of 25,000 jobs in that Airport. This is not a power point airport. In addition to employment creation, the project will also open up the state, deepen the development process, and also provide an alternative to the congested Lagos port facilities. In the same vein, it will also shore up the state’s revenue generation base, which is the right step towards financial selfsufficiency.

Boost to economy

It will also boost housing schemes, industrial projects, and other investments that could ordinarily have been located elsewhere because of its centrality along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on the Southern Front, and towards Epe and Ijebu Ode on the Eastern axis. The airport project sitting on 8500 hectares of land has a 16km fence, while engaging over five thousand manpower directly from the local communities. It promises to change the narrative of the state economy and serve as the spring board of economic transformation. The construction has no doubt gone beyond the starting point and inching towards the finishing line to meet up with delivery date. The first airplane landed at the airport on November 4 when the Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, came for the turning of the sod of the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ). This is one project to which $400m has been invested in the first instance by the Gagan Guptan-led Arise Integrated Industrial Platfrom, a multinational company, working in collaboration with African Finance Corporation and Africa Import-Export Bank.

Investmentpolicies

“This is a truly an International Cargo Airport. At the stage it is now, it is already attracting a lot of attention and investors. The Nigeria Customs Service and the Nigerian Air Force are coming. The Customs alone has requested and paid for 100 acres of land to build their base and training school. Others have signified interest to build warehouses. Cargo companies have also applied to have their presence here. So are commercial flight operators “Those that want to go into the hospitality business have applied to build hotels. We will also have demonstration farms that would be run through an outgrower scheme. That is the entire gamut of what will be seen here. I don’t have any doubt that this airport, in the first instance, will generate over 25,000 to 30,000 jobs,” Governor Abiodun enthused. Both Ilishan and Iperu Remo towns have been upbeat with the coming of the agro-cargo airport and are enjoying the big city feel of the emerging aerotropolis.

We’ve arrived

The Agro Cargo miracle is part of the State Government’s plans to achieve more than the past Administrations in the Agricultural Sector. “We believe strongly that Agriculture has one of the largest potentials for employment generation, food security, poverty alleviation and wealth creation. We will identify new projects and collaborate with relevant authorities for the continued development of our dear State”, Governor Abiodun said last week when he commissioned the African Quality Assurance Centre (AQAC) along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Makun Sagamu.

This Centre, the first of its kind in sub-Sahran Africa will ensure that agricultural and food products from the continent of Africa are manufactured to meet international standards, providing a boost to businesses; ensuring the wellbeing of local and international consumers; thereby enabling them to participate in intra-African and global trade.

–Somorin is the CPS to Ogun State Governor

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...