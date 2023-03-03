The man Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Like great of men of his kind, the height that he has so far reached and kept in politics was not attained by sudden flight. Born in Lagos to the Tinubu family, the President- elect attended Richard Daley College, Chicago Illinois, where he earned himself a place in the honors list of the College. He subsequently proceeded to the Chicago State University, Illinois where he obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration (Accounting and Management). During his undergraduate years, he was honored with the Outstanding Student’s Award, The University Scholar’s Award and the Certificate of Merit in Accounting and Finance. He contested and won his first political election as the President of the Accounting Society of the institution in his final year at the university. Tinubu, upon graduation cut his professional teeth at the American-based Arthur Anderson, Deloitte Haskins and Sells (now called Deloitte Haskins and Touche) and GTE Service Corporation. On his return to Nigeria and with his international experience in Financial Management, Tinubu joined Mobil Producing Nigeria as a Senior Auditor before he retired as the company’s Treasurer. Most people at that time wonder why he left a promising career to venture into the murky waters of Nigerian politics, but his quest to ameliorate the suffering of the people motivated the endeavour. His first foray into active politics was as a founding member of the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP) and was elected senator for Lagos West in 1992. Though the Third Republic was short-lived as a result of military incursion, Tinubu distinguished himself as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Finance, Appropriation and Currency. With the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential Election, Tinubu became a founding member of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), a pro-democracy group, which for several years engaged the military for a restoration of democratic governance. Threats to his life later forced him to flee Nigeria. However, he did not give up on the struggle to get the then military junta to declare the winner of that poll, Chief MKO Abiola, as President-elect. He joined NADECO abroad to continue the agitation. Tinubu returned to the country in 1998. A year later, he was elected governor of Lagos State on the platform of the Alliance for Democracy (AD). As governor of the “Centre of Excellence” between 1999 and 2003, Tinubu made huge investments in education and infrastructure required to meet the needs of the fast-growing population of the state. He was at a time involved in a struggle with the Chief Olusegun Obasanjo-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Federal Government over whether Lagos State had the right to create new Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) to meet the needs of its large population. The controversy led to Federal Government’s seizure of funds meant for local councils in the state, but that did not deter his resolve to make Lagos a true Center of Excellence. Tinubu equally survived the then centre’s ruling PDP incursion of the South-West, which swept away other AD governors in the zone. He was later to play a critical role in the formation of the Action Congress (AC), following the decimation of AD. Rallying like minds across the country, he sold sound ideals and programmes on this fresh and new political platform and within a few months, he transformed the new party as a credible opposition to the PDP.

