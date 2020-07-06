THE MAN: KELVIN EZOR: HIS VISION AND MISSION

Kelvin Ezor born about 3 and half decades ago to a prominent Royal family in Ngarabe, an Ancient God’s City in Ekureku in the present day Abi Local Government Area of Cross River State.

A gutsy, brave and God fearing young man whose vision is to make leaders out of young people in his community. As a young leader who recently joined the politics of his immediate community, has made history as a gladiator in the game and has steered the highest highs of blockbuster and lowest Lows of misprision

He has facilitated several jobs/appointments to many young people of Abi extraction and beyond. He is a detrabalized Nigerian, a forthright politician and advocate of equity, fairness and justice who has proven to be a man of impeccable Character and integrity whose admiration and dedication to the progression and evolution of his immediate environment are unsurpassed, matchless, and unparallel .

Mr. Ezor is characterised with egalitarian patriarchal life, a thorough breed leader of thought that always thinks of good for the society even if it means risking his life to ensure the right thing is done.

As a revolutionary scholar of Political Economy and Developmental Studies, he sees the problem of the underdevelopment of his community as inward factors that needed to be restructured for the community to break up the vicious cycle of poverty and underdevelopment.

This he considered possible if young people are empowered through jobs creation and setting of cottage industries in the community, a journey that has not been hundred percent Roxy and Cozy

However, being an African in nature, he has consistently encouraged young people who may not have the privilege of getting a white collar job to go into the ever thriving and lucrative sector of agriculture that has been abandoned for decades. The adroitness with which he handles the affairs of the inside and outside world and the responsibilities entrusted to him is an abstract of his ingenuity, no wonder he posit that better days are ahead.

A synopsis of Kelvin Ezor biography shows that he has always meant good for his people even when he has not achieved much for them. Though, he is optimistic of facilitating good developmental projects to his people in the nearest future even outside the political space, as he is not oblivious of the fact that homo economicus supercedes homo politicus.

He believes in the School of thought that states clearly that “Life is not all about been heavy with years not minding the empty records but by the donations and its positive impact towards our fellow homo sapiens and by how we have contributed meaningfully to the upliftment of the society to the anode and not the cathodes”.

Sir, May the Occasion of this your birth anniversary bring you good tidings and greatness for more evidence of existence and we pray, may you continue to move from Strength to Strength and more resounding accomplishments to your archive Amen.

By Paul Igboke

HAPPY BIRTHDAY AND CONGRATULATIONS BIG BROTHER.

