From one generation to another man has been in constant contention with the Devil, there is serious competition for membership between the kingdom of God and the kingdom of darkness.

The victims of these warring kingdoms are the human beings who must decide on which camp to belong to. That is why the Bible says that from the days of John the Baptist, the Kingdom of God suffers violence and the violent takes it by force (Matt. 11v12).

For the people running a race for the kingdom of God, they must rely faithfully on God who Himself is a man of war, fighting for His people at all times otherwise they will fall by the wayside and become easy prey to the Devil.

The Bible says in Exodus 15:2-6, “The Lord is my strength and song, and he becomes my salvation: he is my God, and I will prepare him a habitation; my father’s God, and I will exalt him.

The Lord is a man of war: the Lord is his name. Pharaoh’s chariots and his host hath he cast into the sea: his chosen captains also are drowned in the Red sea. The depths have covered them: they sank into the bottom as a stone. Thy right hand, O Lord, is become glorious in power: thy right hand, O Lord, hath dashed in pieces the enemy”.

Our God is a man of war who fights on behalf of the people that serve Him. The Israelites are living witnesses based on their deliverance from Egypt and how He drowned the Pharaoh’s army in the Red Sea.

The Israelites would have all been dead if not for that intervention in the Red Sea. In the same way, God fights both physical and spiritual battles for His people. The kingdom of darkness is always gathering and plotting against the children of God but God, who is the man of war is warring on their behalf.

The Bible says in Isaiah 54:15-17, “Behold, they shall surely gather together, but not by me: whosoever shall gather together against thee shall fall for thy sake. Behold, I have created the smith that bloweth the coals in the fire, and that bringeth forth an instrument for his work; and I have created the waster to destroy. No weapon that is formed against thee shall prosper, and every tongue that shall rise against thee in judgment thou shalt condemn.

This is the heritage of the servants of the Lord, and their righteousness is of me, saith the Lord”. God has erected an invisible wall of defense for the protection of His people. Spiritual arrows are coming from the Devil against the Christians but God’s antimissile holds and destroys the arrows from the kingdom of darkness.

This war is ongoing every moment daily. That is why it is possible to even today that a bullet could be fired to a genuine Christian, especially members of the Lord’s Chosen and it will not work because they made a declaration of being chosen. The declaration alerts God putting His name at stake.

God is in constant warfare against the kingdom of darkness and the Christians are the beneficiaries. In Joshua 5:13, the Bible highlights the battle scene, “And it came to pass, when Joshua was by Jericho, that he lifted his eyes, looked, and, behold, there stood a man over against him with his sword drawn in his hand: and Joshua went unto him, and said unto him, Art thou for us, or advisories?

And he said, Nay; but as captain of the host of the Lord is I now come. And Joshua fell on his face to the earth, and did worship, and said unto him, What saith my lord unto his servant?

This is the quintessence of every scenario of a Christian battlefield physical and spiritual but until God opens the spiritual eyes of the people involved, the Lord’s army may not be seen yet they fight for us.

Today, let it be known to you that God is fighting your battles at all times. In any encounter anywhere, depend on God, commit your needs to him in prayers and you will witness His intervention.

Like this: Like Loading...