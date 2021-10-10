The many deaths around Davido

In a space of four years, Nigeria’s super star musician, David

Adedeji Adele popularly known as Davido has witnessed the

deaths of at least five men in his team.

The most recent is the death of Fortunate Ateumunmame Peter,

who until his demise was the official photographer of David’s Music

group, DMW.

This would have ordinarily passed as one of such sad incidents

that has hit the Nigerian music industry in recent times.

But the fact that his demise a fortnight ago, brings to five, the number

of close aides of Davido snatched by the cold hands of death in

their prime has been described as one too many and is presently a

major source of concern to those close to the award winning artiste.

Critics have tried to associate the deaths to different reasons while

many of his fans are too shocked to wrap their heads around the

deaths which they describe as unfortunate and strange.

Just as a few fans are afraid to say what they are not too sure of,

others have stated that to lose five close aides within a space of

four years does not only raise suspicions, but also calls for concern.

Referring back to the deaths, in 2017, Tagbo Umeike, died in his

car parked in front of Lagos Island General Hospital. He was said

to have died on his birthday after it was reported that he downed

shots of equila.

Tijani Olamilekan, aka Teejay, who has been the singer’s personal

bodyguard for 11 years, also died after a brief illness in December

2020.

Uthman, also known as Obama DMW, died in June 2021. He was

said to have complained of breathing difficulty.

Olu Abiodun, also known as DJ Olu also died few months after.

Fortunate Ateumunname Peter, popularly known as Fortune, was

the Davido Music World (DMW) official chief photographer. He

died in September 2021.

The photographer is the fifth member of Davido’s crew to pass

away in four years in controversial circumstances.

Observing closely circumstances surrounding the deaths, some of

the theories that have come up in the grapevine that have tried to

make sense of what could be happening is that the lifestyle of some

men found in DavidO’s team may be the key player in the deaths.

Lifestyle in this regard, brings to light the level of drugs and alcohol

abuse which exists among young people, entertainers and

their close cliques.

There are speculations that after indulging themselves with heavy

smoking, drinking of alcohol and sometimes mixed with other

substance abuse, many of them hardly eat healthy, go for regular

check ups or have a restful night sleep.

Another theory in the grapevine is that the men in DavidO’s team

may not have the premium healthcare services that DavidO enjoys

abroad after indulging in certain lifestyles during his music tours

and shows.

Others have linked the deaths to natural causes and mere coincidence,

stressing that since COVID-19 started ravaging the world,

every average family have lost close family members.

It was on this note that an ardent DavidO fan who does not want

his name mentioned, explained that DavidO at this point should be

exploring every option of getting to the root of the problem before

it becomes too late.

“Unfortunately, in this part of the world, we have not really taken

autopsy seriously. But if I were Davido, I would be in the forefront

of ensuring that I unravel the cause of these deaths. This last one

involving his photographer should be the ice breaker. Who knows,

it could be a sign. He cannot afford to be at ease with such occurrences

happening around him,” he said.

Be that as it may, many keen observers and lovers of DavidO will

be hoping that Fortunate’s death will be the last as any more of such

incidents could come back to haunt the music artiste on the long

run. Until then, only time will tell.

