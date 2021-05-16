Body & Soul

The Mbadiwe twins’ swag style

In recent times, the Nigerian fashion scene, especially top red carpet events has been witnessing the presence of new fashionable duo, Ozuomba Ozumba-Mbadiwe and Oseloka Ozumba-Mbadiwe, popularly known as The Mbadiwe Twins.
They have been spotted at several prestigious red carpet events at Victoria Island, Lagos and every time, their style puts them on the spotlight.
Though Ozee and Ocee Mbadiwe recently found their second passion in the entertainment industry, their tall frame, good looks and exceptional sense of style makes it seem like they have been there for a long time. With a few features in big screen movies, they exude superstars charisma that just being born rich cannot give.
As identical twins, it is heartwarming seeing two people dress to the nines wherever they are invited to.
Even though they are identical twins, they sometimes play separate fashion dress ups that end up having similar features.
One loves to wear hats and caps, while the other is not into caps. Their fashion is not about wearing the same thing at all times, its about making a style statement.
If you love the luxurious sense of style, then there are tips to pick from these fashion dandies.
Ozee and Ocee may have Masters degree in Law, but to them, fashion is a lifestyle.
“We would say fashion is more of a lifestyle: style itself is a representation of a person so it’s embedded in them. Our lifestyle, our hobbies, our life experiences and our interests play a major role inspiring our style. The most important thing is to express our personalities through our style and be comfortable while doing it.”
Visiting the duo’s social media page is like looking through the fashion look book of celebrities like JayZ and Dbanj. Their style shows off top notch international fashion brands but Ozee also admitted they love Nigerian designers and have modeled for many too.
“Interesting fact is that a lot of what we wear is from Nigerian designers. As proud Nigerians it is important to be an ambassador for the country in any way we can and fashion is no different. We have worked with and endorse many Nigerian brands proudly. There are a lot of extremely talented Nigerian designers and we are honored to work with them and represent their creativity and vision.”
Ozee and Ocee says their fashion fetish is blazers. Their best fashion advice to men who love to look good is:
“We have a penchant for nice fitted blazers. The blazer is an iconic piece of menswear. It is also very versatile and can take a simple look to another level. We wear blazers a lot, whether it’s a casual or a formal look

