The meaning and cause of famine

‘While the earth remaineth, seedtime and harvest and cold and heat, and summer and winter, and day and night shall not cease’’. Gen. 9:22 ‘Thus saith and Lord. If ye can break my covenant of the day, and my covenant of the night, and that there should not be day and night in their season.

Jer.33:20 From the two passage presented above, it is clear that the maker of this great earth has decreed that the inhabitants therein would experience different times and season while they remain on earth.

Therefore, season is natural occurences that come at its time. One of the seasons is famine season. It could even 0be worldwide. One of the seasons that is certain to come is famine. Patriarch Abraham, a man of great faith, experienced it as recorded in Gen.12:10. ‘And there was a famine in the land and Abram went down into Egypt to sojourn there, for the famine was grievous in the land’’. Issac, the promised son of Father Abraham, experienced it as stated in Gen. 26:1. ‘And there was a famine in the land, besides the first famine that was in the days of Abraham…..’’

The whole earth had a taste of famine as Gen.41:56 reveals ‘and the famine was over all the face of the earth….’’ Patricah Jacob, the price of God, the man named Isreal by God, together with his children experienced the heat of famine as recorded in Gen.42:4, 43:1

‘And the famine was sore in the land’ The new testament 0also records the time of famine as prophesied by prophet Agabus, and signified by the Spirit that there should be a great dearth throughout all the world, which came to pass in the days of Claudis Ceasar’’.

Famine has been experienced by the great and low, by the saints and sinners at one time or the other the world is currently going through famine which the world Economists call Global Economic Melt-down.

There is scarcity of money, foods, when available, are expensive. Companies and Government parastatals are down-sizing to reduce the burden of famine. So, famine is not a new phenomenon. It is not strange to this world.

It cannot be prevented but we can prepare for it. God has given us strategies in His word that we can use to tame the effects of famine. In fact we can live as if famine does not exists while its season is on. This is the reason for this book.

The book is to teach strategies to survive at the famine season. Famine is defined by Oxford Advanced Learners Dictionary as ‘a lack of food during a long period of time in a region’’.

Famine can be caused by natural factors such as lack of rain or inadequate rainfall. Why will God withhold rain from earth? The scripture has given us answer to this question in 2chron.7:13-14 ‘if I shut up heaven that there be no rain, or if I command the locust to devour the land, or if I send pestilence among my people.

If [my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven and I will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.’’ When people of God or inhabitants of earth, as their usual habit engage in sins and all forms of godlessness, God can withhold rain from falling. Locusts do destroy the crops and famine usually results.

The inhabitants of this planet called earth can banish famine from the face of the earth if they will live in harmony with God’s law of love. However, this is not realistic as many people on earth will rather in disharmony with God’s law.

So famine will continue to be part of this earth at one season or the other. Therefore whenever any child of God or group of people begins to experience famine, they should examine their lives for sin or disobedience.

Once they find any, quick and genius repentance will make God to stop the famine and heal their land.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...