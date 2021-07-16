The media bill and misrepresentation

“When an offence under this section has been committed by an individual or a body corporate, such a person(s) or body corporate shall be deemed guilty of an offence and liable to be prosecuted against and be punished accordingly… Where any person or body corporate has been convicted of this offence…” so stated the obnoxious media amendment bill which the members of the House of Representatives flaunted before the nation in the past weeks. On the section on erring journalists and media houses, the bill stated that such “shall be liable to a fine of five million naira only or three years imprisonment to the person or the promoter (in case of body corporate).”

The amendment was dropped after a backlash by media houses and members of the public. The bill was sponsored by Segun Odebunmi, Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Information National Orientation Ethics and Values. Announcing the dropping of the obnoxious amendment, Odebunmi said on Channels TV that the suspension was necessary for proper consultation over the bill.

“We have been on this process for a while and right now, we have suspended it for more consultation to happen,” he said. Hm! You are permitted to yawn. Poor man! You see, democracy, generally, is a government of the people, by the people, for the people. But in Nigeria it is a government of the people, by the people, against the people. That is why the House of Representatives would act like the House of “Misreprentatives”, and gambit with an obnoxious, self-serving amendment without proper consultation. Faced with the fury of the people they now take refuge under consultation. The truth is that parliamentarians do not interface with the people at an intellectual scale. They have what they tout as constituency offices, whose only useful purpose is to provide them a place to gather their friends and regale them with moonlight tales about their exploits in Abuja.

Since most of them do not talk in the Green Chamber, they can talk as they like in their constituency offices. The constituency office is also used to buy some hand-me-down stuff for constituency loyalists in the name of empowerment. What does not happen in constituency offices (but should happen) is a town hall meeting in which you would feel the pulse of the constituents on trending issues. Odebunmi has come a long way. He was into gas and oil before his advent into politics and election as a local government chairman.

Ever since he ate that forbidden fruit of politics, and discovered that there was more oil and gas in politics than in the pipelines of Nigeria, he has not looked back. He read education. So, here you have a man who read education, went into oil and gas and ended up as a lawmaker and the head of the information committee of the House. What combination could be more dangerous? The man would be a better fit in the Oil and Gas Committee or in the Education Committee. But he had to be dumped in Information and that is how the misinformation began, and whatever put him there should be liable to a fine or jail term for being unpatriotic.

It is curious (but understood) why the House is more concerned with gagging the media than with “gagging” Boko Haram, herdsmen and the other killers on the loose in this country. Journalists do not carry guns and they do not shoot. It is conventional wisdom for predators to go after soft targets. Odebunmi is a brave lad when he is talking about the press, though not so brave when the topic is on insecurity, Boko Haram and killer herdsmen. You cannot blame him because even the house cat which runs from the dog, waxes bold with the mouse. Leaving the many challenges facing the country to stop the challenges from being reported is like trying to stop a woman in labour from shouting in the hope that your enemy would not know that your wife is in some kind of pain.

The media reflects society. Media reality is society reality. There are laws which guide communication already in our statute books. Laws of libel, slander, treason and sedition. We do not need additional laws to regulate media practice and jail journalists. Why do we have to jail journalists in the line of their practice when politicians who stash away millions in the line of their “practice” end up as honourable members of some chambers and make all kinds of laws? It is good that common sense has prevailed. However, as much as I have a civic duty to obey just laws, I also have a moral obligation to disobey unjust laws. Societies develop by the disobedience of unjust laws. Apartheid, segregation, slavery are some of the laws in history which were jettisoned through the disobedience of them by conscientious objectors.

