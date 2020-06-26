‘The Men’s Club’ returns for 3rd Season

‘The Men’s Club’ is returning to screen for its third season and there is an official trailer to whet fans’ appetites.

The Men’s Club will formally launch on July 22 with much plenty of fun.

Whist they may not necessarily be bringing music, they know how to shake things up.

From ‘Broken Hearts’, ‘Shaky Friendships’ and ‘Boys Just Trying To Be Boys’ – Aminu, Louis, Tayo and Lanre are back for another suspense and drama infused season of ‘The Men’s Club’.

The web series will continue the thrilling adventures of characters played by Daniel Etim Effiong, Baaj Adebule, Ayoola Ayolola and Efa Iwara. Dabota Lawson and Shaffy Bello are billed to star in the new season.

Will Tumini come back in Aminu Garba’s life? Has Louis finally found love that can rid him of his ‘Mummy’s boy title’? Does Lanre understand that these older women are more than just years, you need experience with them.

