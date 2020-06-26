Arts & Entertainments

‘The Men’s Club’ returns for 3rd Season

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

‘The Men’s Club’ is returning to screen for its third season and there is an official trailer to whet fans’ appetites.
The Men’s Club will formally launch on July 22 with much plenty of fun.
Whist they may not necessarily be bringing music, they know how to shake things up.
From ‘Broken Hearts’, ‘Shaky Friendships’ and ‘Boys Just Trying To Be Boys’ – Aminu, Louis, Tayo and Lanre are back for another suspense and drama infused season of ‘The Men’s Club’.
The web series will continue the thrilling adventures of characters played by Daniel Etim Effiong, Baaj Adebule, Ayoola Ayolola and Efa Iwara. Dabota Lawson and Shaffy Bello are billed to star in the new season.
Will Tumini come back in Aminu Garba’s life? Has Louis finally found love that can rid him of his ‘Mummy’s boy title’? Does Lanre understand that these older women are more than just years, you need experience with them.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Kannywood: Censorship, Religious Resistance and the Battle for the Soul of Cinema in Northern Nigeria

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Since the industrialization of filmmaking in Northern Nigeria in the 90s, Kannywood, the region’s answer to the southern Nollywood has been faced with more challenges than one. Sitting atop the heap is its constant conflict with censorship laws, Islamic promulgations and Hausa culture which in itself is heavily influenced by Islam. The three entities ably […]
Arts & Entertainments

Producers prefer to cast light skin ladies – Tayo

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Ogunsakin Oluwatayo Jane, popularly known as Brown Sugar, has featured in several Yoruba movies such as ‘Ajani Oloko’ and Eru ‘Owo’. The Ado Ekiti-born actress in this interview with EDWIN USOBOH talks on discrimination and sexual harassment in the movie industry, her admiration for well-focused and ambitious man Briefly tell us about your background and […]
Arts & Entertainments

Jaybytee: Another dancehall star on the rise

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Fast-rising singer and songwriter, Obiajulu Kachikwuru Okeyokafor, better known as Jaybytee, is out with his explosive dancehall music. The jaw-breaking vibes according to industry observers is in a class of its own, given the quality of the lyrics and production which is not found anywhere in the country at the moment. According to Jaybytee whose […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: