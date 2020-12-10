The ‘monkey and baboon’ ‘must think better’ (1)

President Muhammadu Buhari is not a politician of the Nigerian kind. By this I mean that he does not pretend to like what he hates or hates what he likes. He speaks from the bottom of his heart not caring how you feel about him or his opinion.

This is a major character trait which depending on your disposition you can hold for, or against him. The title of this essay is taken from his dire warning in 2013 that if what happened in 2011, that’s his defeat in 2011 presidential election allegedly due to rigging, happens again that the “monkey and the baboon will speak themselves up in their blood.”

The other phrase is taken from the Minister Fashola’s statement that the “opposition must think better” in order to defeat APC. I think President Buhari’s allegory is nearer to the Nigerian condition than Mr. Fashola’s intellectualized interrogation of Nigerian politics.

But it should be made to him that Nigeria’s politics is not a ‘thinking one’ but rather a ‘fighting one’. In Nigeria’s politics, you don’t need to think to win elections. You fight to grab power and in most cases the fight was a bloody one as had been the cases in 1964/65, 1983 and 2011.

All the elections since 1999 have been bloody wars, armed robberies, assassinations especially in 2011. So, there is nothing like thinking better than your opponent to win elections. If you have the wherewithal, that’s a command and control of a private army to intimidate and overawe your opponents and where he attempt or resist the challenge you declare outright war and that would culminate in the parties soaking themselves in blood to get their respective dues, in other words, the survivor inherits the throne.

It is arguable point if Nigerian politics of thuggery and violence involve the cognitive skill of ‘thinking’. Yes, every human activity involves some kind of ‘thinking’ but the thinking involved in Nigerian politics is a pedestrian kind which does not need perspicacity or deep thought requires the weighing of the pros and cons of the effect of the action on the society. If it had involved deep thinking Nigeria would not be where it is presently as the poverty capital of the world and the third most terrorized country in the world.

The thinking that gives a politics that delivers development, justice and peace is to be found in several countries we like to cite or visit for our holidays such as the United States of America, Botswana, current Rwanda, South Africa, Britain after her 1680s revolutions, France, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Ghana and so on.

The politics in these climes are driven by clear thinking that consider the effect of the thoughts or ideas on the society before applying them. Much thought is not given to violence except that fleeting seconds’ doubts of the possibility of evading the law after the deed.

So, as stated earlier, Nigerian politics is an actionpacked tragic theatrics and comedies of errors which is best captured in President Buhari’s 2013 dire warning against alleged rigging in 2015 general election. Minister Fashola’s gratuitous advice to the opposition parties, particularly the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to “think better” than the All Progressives Congress (APC) in order to defeat the ruling party in 2023 is not founded on truth or reality because it is not so much thinking as in research, development and production of public policies and programmes which the citizenry would weigh on a scale of public opinion and choose the better options.

There is nothing like in that Nigeria. So, I would say President Buhari was right while Minister Fashola was wrong in their respective perspectives about politics in Nigeria. Fashola is not given to loose talk.

His visage and mien portray a man given to serious thinking and definitely positive action. And that’s the reason he has successfully weathered the storm of Nigerian politics ever since Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Governor of Lagos State head-hunted him, appointed and saddled him with managing his arduous gubernatorial office as Chief of Staff between 1999 and 2007. When Fashola became governor (2007-2011) Lagos witnessed an ‘uncommon’ transformation.

He was one of the few Nigerian public officers that maintained a mobile library in his car to engage his time with meaningful readings. And the habit of reading conduces to serious thinking which leads to knowledge and positive action. Being so intellectually cultivated, Mr. Fashola when he opens his mouth by way of public discourse is sure to talk sensibly.

So, in his interview (New Telegraph, November 29, 2020, pages 14, 19), Fashola did not disappoint in that public conversation. He talked sensibly. With respect to the question of his party, the APC, retaining power in 2023 he talked sensibly but if he is sincere to himself he would know that thinking does not govern politics in Nigeria, or indeed anything in Nigeria. Whims and caprices of the extant ruler dictate what gets done by way of public policy and programmes.

Thinking is an anathema to Nigerian ruler and it would seem that the sage who said that thinking is the most difficult action to a man and that is the reason very few people engage in it. So, when he talked about his party or any other party retaining power because such a party has fulfilled the promises or a good number of such promises made to the people do not capture the entire picture especially at the federal level.

I wonder if political parties do indeed make promises in the actual sense of keeping such promises. Promises are cheap in Nigeria because the politicians and electorate know that political promises are not meant to be kept or fulfilled in the way Mr. Fashola wanted the public to understand. In most cases, politics in Nigeria is not driven by contestation of policies or ideological questions.

They are driven by pedestrian issues and sometimes question of probity in public administration such as the anti-corruption for which the Buhari administration has made a cornerstone. If we consider the promises made by political parties in Nigerian politics and match them against their fulfilments I believe the data collected by such fieldwork would be a disaster. In 1998/1999 when the military ruling class was retreating to the barracks they instituted a political transition to civil rule programme.

To actualize the transfer of power, they created three political parties, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All Peoples Party (APP) and Alliance for Democracy (AD). Between the three political parties, what promises did each party make that was different from the other? Their agenda were basically the same.

Ideologically, they were indistinguishable. The promises they made were the same, but they never fulfilled them. The PDP won the Presidency in 1999 and ruled for two terms. Did the party retain power because it fulfilled all or substantial number of promises made to the electorate? No, it retained power in 2003 and 2007 due to the logic of Nigeria’s peculiar electoral culture that is largely driven by ethnicity and unrestrained infusion of, and deployment of state power (especially military, police and other security arsenal) to intimidate and overwhelm the opponent thereby seizing the electoral contest to the incumbent power’s favour.

Did the parties even give a thought to the effect of their promises on society and consequences of not fulfilling such promises on their electoral fortunes in the next political season? Fidelity to electoral promises is nil in Nigeria just as ‘thinking’ amounts to nothing to the electoral fortunes of political parties in Nigeria

