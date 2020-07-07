News

The most iconic Australian football players

Football on the Australian continent is certainly not the most followed and loved sport: in fact, rugby has the supremacy of supporters between OZ and AUS, who are respectively among the strongest national teams of the entire planet. Yet in recent years, thanks also to the arrival of great champions from the best European tournaments, football (better known as soccer) is experiencing a new era, allowing many young people to become passionate about a sport not well known before.

Speaking of football, the best players born in Australia had to move to Europe in order to continue a career at high levels. Although the Australian national football team has never been a top-level team internationally, some players have become real legends in the clubs in which they have played, thus entering the history of Australian football.

We will see in this article the three best Australian footballers who have established themselves in the world football scene.

Tim Cahill

Tim Cahill is certainly the most representative player, both for the Australian national football team and for Australian soccer in the world. The midfielder, born on the Samoa archipelago but naturalized Australian, bade farewell to football in 2019 after a career passed at high levels in the Premier League. In England Tim Cahill has played from 1998 to 2012, wearing the t-shirts of Millwall and Everton.

His performances with the two English clubs are really excellent and the statistics are equally divided. Cahill played 217 matches with the London club, scoring 52 times, while with the Liverpool team he played 226 games with 56 goals. The strengths of the Australian midfielder lie in his professionalism and personality. In addition, although not very tall, Cahill often scored a header.

With the Australian national football team he scored 50 goals (absolute record) in 108 games, winning the OFC Nations ’Cup and AFC Nations’ Cup.

Harry Kewell

Harry Kewell’s football career also developed to the maximum during his presence in the Premier League. Having become a very popular player at the time of Leeds (with whom he played an excellent Champions League as an underdog), Harry Kewell definitively consecrated himself with the historic Liverpool jersey, winning the Champions League in 2005. With the Reds the player scored only 18 goals, but they were certainly the peak years at an international level for his career.

Kewell has been elected “Oceanine Player of the Year” three times and is still considered the most talented player that the Australian national football team has ever had, that’s way he was nicknamed “The Jewel”. He played 58 matches with the Socceroos jersey, scoring 17 goals. Kewell continued his career as manager of some English football clubs.

Reg Date

As with many footballers who played between the 1930s and 1950s, Reg Date’s statistics are shrouded in mystery. Rumors says that the Australian striker has scored more than 660 goals in his career, although Date never had a great reputation, continuing to play in Australia in an era in which soccer was not very important.

