The Mystic River: I tell stories that’ll provoke people to think – Ofime

When pregnant Ebere was transferred to a remote community in South Western Nigeria as a doctor, she was upbeat to serve, do her best to save lives. But her zeal soon turns into apprehension even before should attend to any patient. She was unaware of that for decades in this remote community pregnant women go missing every 10 years.

They disappear never to be seen again, a mystery that has never been understood. Things get scarier for Ebere as she soon gets enmeshed in the mystery and secrets that threaten to destroy her world. This is the gripping and compelling story of ‘The Mystic River’, a new drama series from the stable of Native Media, and currently showing on Netflix.

‘The Mystic River’, a pulsating drama series full of suspense, excitement, surprise, anticipation and anxiety, made its debut penultimate Friday on Netflix. Produced by Rogers Ofime and directed by Uzodinma Okpechi, ‘The Mystic River’ features array of veteran actors, notably, Jide Kosoko, who played the role of the king, Dele Odule, who played the role of Balogun, Joke Muyiwa, Jude Chukwuka, Soibifaa Dokubo, Ayo Ewebiyi and Thelma Nwosu. Other actors in the production include Ben Touitou, Sogade Oluwabunmi, Tonia Chukwurah, Debby Eloghosa, Folaremi Agunbiade, and Maryjane Ogu. Created by Rogers Ofime, Jeffery Musa David and Charles Obi Emere, the 26-episode series shot on locations in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, interrogates some old cultural practices that need to be abolished as well as some that should be sustained.

In an interview, Ofime, who has carved a niche for himself in telling African stories as a filmmaker, said The Mystic River is entirely fiction but has an underlying message and lessons on the need to abolish some evil archaic traditions that have brought nothing but sufferings to the people and to also preserve good traditions and cultures in Africa.

“I want to be able to tell Africa stories. I want to be able to tell stories that have some impact, stories that will provoke people to think, to do something, to change something. That’s the niche I’m trying to carve for myself. “I am not going against tradition; I’m not going against culture.” According to Ofime, who is best known for producing several notable Nigerian television drama series, and operas, including the successful Tinsel, Hotel Majestic, Hush and The Johnsons, and several award-winning movies, ‘The Mystic River’ is like a metaphor. “I feel that there are things we don’t like in our country today and we can stand up and do something about it.

Like the doctor stood up to fight the tradition, there are things happening in Nigeria today that we can stand up to change. We don’t always have to leave everything to the government. I believe that standing up or making a change will go a long way.” Veteran actor, Jude Chukwuka, expressed satisfaction in the outcome of the movie, and commended the producer and crew members for being part of the African story. “There is a dearth of African culture and in whatever way we can push it, let’s push it. ‘The Mystic River’ is a must-watch because it is set in African told by Africans in an African setting and unashamedly brought to the global stage.”

