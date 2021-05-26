Arts & Entertainments

The Mystic River: I tell stories that’ll provoke people to think – Ofime

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme Comment(0)

When pregnant Ebere was transferred to a remote community in South Western Nigeria as a doctor, she was upbeat to serve, do her best to save lives. But her zeal soon turns into apprehension even before should attend to any patient. She was unaware of that for decades in this remote community pregnant women go missing every 10 years.

They disappear never to be seen again, a mystery that has never been understood. Things get scarier for Ebere as she soon gets enmeshed in the mystery and secrets that threaten to destroy her world. This is the gripping and compelling story of ‘The Mystic River’, a new drama series from the stable of Native Media, and currently showing on Netflix.

‘The Mystic River’, a pulsating drama series full of suspense, excitement, surprise, anticipation and anxiety, made its debut penultimate Friday on Netflix. Produced by Rogers Ofime and directed by Uzodinma Okpechi, ‘The Mystic River’ features array of veteran actors, notably, Jide Kosoko, who played the role of the king, Dele Odule, who played the role of Balogun, Joke Muyiwa, Jude Chukwuka, Soibifaa Dokubo, Ayo Ewebiyi and Thelma Nwosu. Other actors in the production include Ben Touitou, Sogade Oluwabunmi, Tonia Chukwurah, Debby Eloghosa, Folaremi Agunbiade, and Maryjane Ogu. Created by Rogers Ofime, Jeffery Musa David and Charles Obi Emere, the 26-episode series shot on locations in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, interrogates some old cultural practices that need to be abolished as well as some that should be sustained.

In an interview, Ofime, who has carved a niche for himself in telling African stories as a filmmaker, said The Mystic River is entirely fiction but has an underlying message and lessons on the need to abolish some evil archaic traditions that have brought nothing but sufferings to the people and to also preserve good traditions and cultures in Africa.

“I want to be able to tell Africa stories. I want to be able to tell stories that have some impact, stories that will provoke people to think, to do something, to change something. That’s the niche I’m trying to carve for myself. “I am not going against tradition; I’m not going against culture.” According to Ofime, who is best known for producing several notable Nigerian television drama series, and operas, including the successful Tinsel, Hotel Majestic, Hush and The Johnsons, and several award-winning movies, ‘The Mystic River’ is like a metaphor. “I feel that there are things we don’t like in our country today and we can stand up and do something about it.

Like the doctor stood up to fight the tradition, there are things happening in Nigeria today that we can stand up to change. We don’t always have to leave everything to the government. I believe that standing up or making a change will go a long way.” Veteran actor, Jude Chukwuka, expressed satisfaction in the outcome of the movie, and commended the producer and crew members for being part of the African story. “There is a dearth of African culture and in whatever way we can push it, let’s push it. ‘The Mystic River’ is a must-watch because it is set in African told by Africans in an African setting and unashamedly brought to the global stage.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Coronavirus: Madonna’s Instagram account flagged for vaccine misinformation

Posted on Author Reporter

  Instagram has taken action against Madonna for sharing a coronavirus conspiracy theory to her more than 15 million followers. The pop star claimed in a post that a vaccine for COVID-19 had already been found – but that it was being kept from public distribution to “let the rich get richer”. The post was blurred by Instagram, with a […]
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija’s Nina blames fans for enmity among housemates

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former housemate of Nigeria’s most popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija (BBN), Nina has blamed fans of the show for the enmity among the housemates. The reality TV star made this known via her Twitter page on Thursday, January 14. “But to tell you fans the truth, most of you are the reason why […]
Arts & Entertainments

Politician sneaks out of zoom meeting after placing picture on camera

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A politician in Mexico has been accused of using a photograph to fake her attendance during a Zoom meeting.   Mexico City congresswoman Valentina Batres Guadarrama was caught on camera sneaking out of the meeting after using a photo of herself to pretend like she was still there According to Mexico News Daily, Ms Guadarrama […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica