Text – Mark 16:17-18). “And these signs shall follow them that believe; In my name shall they cast out devils…they shall lay hands on the sick, and they shall recover.” The Name of Jesus is the Name of the Godhead; it’s the Name that the Father and the Holy Spirit answer to. It’s got to be, because the Bible says” wherefore God also hath highly exalted him, and given him a name which is above every name: That at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of things in heaven, and things in earth, and things under the earth”(Philippians 2:9-10). That means the Father didn’t reserve for Himself any higher Name than the Name of Jesus.

Therefore, He chose to invest all His authority in that Name. When you call the Name Jesus, hell quakes, demons scamper in terror, all of nature responds, and heaven stands at attention. This is why you should be confident to use the Name of Jesus, and live every day in, and by, the power of His Name; it’s your heritage. The Name was given to you to use, and to live by. (Colossians 3:17) says, “And whatsoever ye do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God and the Father by him.” Peter must have remembered the words of the Master and realized the divine prerogative bestowed on us by the Lord, to make a demand in His Name and expect results. No wonder he could looked at a crippled man straight in the eye and say,”…. In the Name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, rise up and walk”! (ACTS 3-6). Then reaching out his hand, he grabbed him and lifted him up.

The Bible records that the man, who was crippled from birth, leaping up, stood, and went into the temple, walking, leaping, and praising God, (read Acts 3:7-8). Every Christian has the God given right to use the Name of Jesus. When you stand in that Name, in the face of life’s crises and adversities, and before the cohorts of darkness, they’ll respond to you just the same way they would respond if the Lord Himself stood before them. In (1 John 5:13) says These things I have written to you who believe in the Name of the Son of God, that you may know that you have eternal life, and that you may continue to believe in the name of the Son of God. As a Child of God, you must constantly believe and use the Name of Jesus, that Name can open any door and made the host of heaven to stand still, no devils can stand the Name of Jesus. The Name of Jesus is the authority of the believers, is above the names of any President or Monarch in the world, believe in the Name, have faith in the Name, and use the Name always. Read (John 16:23-24). Use His Name today!

 

