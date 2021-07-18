News

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly referred to as petrol, was more costly in Benue, Abia and Cross River in June. The NBS made this known in its “Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) Price Watch for June 2021’’ released on its website yesterday in Abuja. It said that Benue residents paid N183.29, while Abia residents paid N171.88 for the product and Cross River residents N170.50. It, however, said that Taraba at N157.33, Borno N160.10 and Katsina at N160.86 paid the lowest average prices for the product. According to the NBS, the average price paid by consumers for petrol increased by 28.49 per cent year-onyear and decreased monthon- month by 1.46 per cent to N165.61 in June from N168.06 in May. Similarly, the average price paid by consumers for Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) increased by 1.51 per cent month-on-month and by 8.05 per cent year-on-year to N242.43 in June from N238.82 in May. The bureau said that states with the highest average price of diesel were Edo at N264.18, Kwara at N261 and Niger at N260. It also said that states with the lowest average price of diesel were Gombe, whose residents bought at N209, Plateau at N218.90 and Zamfara at N221.67. It stated that field work for the report was done solely by more than 700 NBS staff in all states of the federation supported by supervisors who were monitored by internal and external observers. Fuel Prices were collected across all the 774 Local Government areas across all states and the FCT from over 10,000 respondents and locations. The price reflected actual prices households bought fuel together with the prices reportedly sold by the fuel suppliers. The average of all these prices was then reported for each state and the average for the country was the average for the state.

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly referred to as petrol, was more costly in Benue, Abia and Cross River in June.

 

The NBS made this known in its “Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) Price Watch for June 2021’’ released on its website yesterday in Abuja. It said that Benue residents paid N183.29, while Abia residents paid N171.88 for the product and Cross River residents N170.50. It, however, said that Taraba at N157.33, Borno N160.10 and Katsina at N160.86 paid the lowest average prices for the product.

 

According to the NBS, the average price paid by consumers for petrol increased by 28.49 per cent year-onyear and decreased monthon- month by 1.46 per cent to N165.61 in June from N168.06 in May.

 

Similarly, the average price paid by consumers for Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) increased by 1.51 per cent month-on-month and by 8.05 per cent year-on-year to N242.43 in June from N238.82 in May.

 

The bureau said that states with the highest average price of diesel were Edo at N264.18, Kwara at N261 and Niger at N260. It also said that states with the lowest average price of diesel were Gombe, whose residents bought at N209, Plateau at N218.90 and Zamfara at N221.67.

 

It stated that field work for the report was done solely by more than 700 NBS staff in all states of the federation supported by supervisors who were monitored by internal and external observers.

Fuel Prices were collected across all the 774 Local Government areas across all states and the FCT from over 10,000 respondents and locations.

 

The price reflected actual prices households bought fuel together with the prices reportedly sold by the fuel suppliers. The average of all these prices was then reported for each state and the average for the country was the average for the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Biafra: S’South leaders deny pact with Buhari

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Leaders of thought from the South- South geo-political zone have dissociated themselves from the purported deal President Muhammadu Buhari allegedly struck with their elders and youths to isolate the South-East region where the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) are engaged in agitations for self-determination.   Buhari had in a recent interview with Arise Television, described […]
News

By-election: Killers of Ekiti voters’ll face trial, says Fayemi

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju ADO-EKITI

Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has declared that the arrested suspects in connection with violence  led to the killings of voters during the Saturday’s by-election in the state would not only be made to face the full wrath of the law but served as scape goats.   Three persons were on Saturday shot dead […]
News

Ogunsan salutes Sanwo-Olu’s COS, Ayinde at 56

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…says Ayinde is a visionary public officer As encomiums continue to pour in for the Chief of Staff to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Mr Tayo Ayinde, the Chairman of Executive Group and Board Member, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Dr Ayo Ogunsan, has penned down a congratulatory birthday message to who he described as ‘an […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica