The need for potable water in Nigeria

M arch 22 annually, the world commemorates the World Water Day. Hence, the 2023 edition will be marked next week. The day brought another moment for apt authorities and relevant stakeholders to reexamine efforts made thus far towards acquiring potable water. It is held every year across the globe as a means of focusing attention on the importance of freshwater and advocating for the sustainable management of freshwater resources. Water is a clear, colourless and transparent liquid that has no taste or smell, and that is required for the survival of all plant and animal lives.

In the same vein, a large amount or area of either natural or manmade water such as lake, pond, pool, river, sea, ocean, and so on, can be referred to as water or waters. Water, which is as old as the world, is consumed as food by both animals and humans, and it is also required in various fields of endeavour or human activities including, farming, cooking, manufacturing, sports, bath, hand washing, brushing of teeth, laundry, sanitation cum other forms of domestic and environmental activities, just to mention but a few.

The functions of water in the body ranging from cell life, to chemical and metabolic reactions, transport of nutrients, body temperature regulation, elimination of waste or toxic substances, among others, are numerous and innumerable. Water is a carrier that distributes essential nutrients such as minerals, vitamins and glucose, to cells.

Furthermore, it removes waste products including toxins rejected by the cells through urines, sweats and faeces. It also participates in the biochemical breakdown of whatever we consume. Inter alia, water has a large heat capacity which helps to limit changes in body temperature in a warm or a cold environment. It allows the body to release heat when ambient temperature is higher than body temperature. Most importantly, water is an effective lubricant around joints; it also acts as a shock absorber for eyes, brain, spinal cord, and even for the foetus through amniotic fluid.

Water is indeed at the centre of life. This is why nobody can live more than three to five days without any water intake. Suffice to say that, its role in the body is not just important, but inevitable. It has succeeded in proving to mankind that it is the most important form of food among the six classes of food in existence. Considering the agricultural sector; the absence of water would simply cripple the entire activity in the aforementioned area thereby terminating the lives of crops or livestock, as the case may be. Same is obtainable in the manufacturing industry, like the pharmaceutical firms, bakery and breweries, that requires water as one of the basic raw-materials for its day-to-day activities.

The positive impact of water on cooking and other household cum industrial works, is another factor that cannot be taken for granted whenever the societal importance of water is discussed. It is noteworthy that without water, most other forms of food or diet would not be prepared or provided.

On the other hand; swimming, which is one of the most lucrative kinds of sporting activities in recent times, wouldn’t have been founded if water is not obtainable. As it is widely noted that the significance of water to mankind cannot be overemphasized, it is also worthy to note that intake of dirty or impure water remains one of the primary causes of several diseases or infections such as, typhoid, diarrhea, cholera, dysentery, staphylococcus and other sexually transmitted diseases, experienced across the globe.

Without mincing words, statistics show that over sixty percent (60%) of death rate recently is attributed to consumption of unclean water as well as residing in an unsafe environment. We shouldn’t forget that accommodating dirty stagnant water such as gutter, pool et cetera, in our environments or vicinities attracts mosquito which remains the sole cause of a killer disease known as malaria. According to the United Nations (UN) findings. 768 million people worldwide lack access to improved water sources while 2.5 billion persons have no improved sanitation. As the global community commemorates the World Water Day, it’s imperative for all concerned stakeholders and the civil society to pledge to develop the policies needed to ensure that sustainable water and energy are secured for the many and not just the few as it is presently the case.

In this regard, we should ensure that our respective communities are provided with adequate and safe water sources by improving the technicalities involved in the supply of water. On their part, the various ministries of Water Resources and their Environment counterparts, ought to ensure that adequate and reliable boreholes are sunk in every community that is related to them and also endeavour to sponsor series of radio/television jingles to sensitize the populace on the unavoidable role of clean water as well as safe environment. The various Water Corporations are also expected to live up to the expectations. It has been observed lately that quacks are currently everyone in the business of water drilling.

This has unfortunately led to supply or availability of non-potable water in various localities across the federation. In view of this ugly occurrence, relevant authorities must expedite actions to ensure that this myriad of quacks in the water industry are caught and duly brought to book. We must acknowledge that non-deployment of the required techniques or technicalities while drilling or installing a water source will definitely lead to availability of unclean water, thereby constituting various health hazards. Away from the health case, it’s equally imperative to fully safeguard our respective environments towards averting any form of environmental hazard. Hence, authorities ought to also monitor borehole drilling in various quarters with a view to avoiding any future manmade disaster such as earthquake or what have you. We need to wholly comprehend that improper sinking of borehole, or other related activities, poses environmental threat to the affected dwellers.

This non-involvement of needed technicalities is equally as a result of quackery, thus must be duly checkmated. Among all, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) ought to, from time to time, endeavour to checkmate the activities of the various registered water companies. Hence, it should not hesitate to sanction or closedown any one that is set up illicitly.

More so, in our individual capacities, we ought to endeavour to properly boil any water we intend to drink, and also adequately sanitize any stagnant pool of water within our surroundings as well as fumigate the said environments when necessary, in order to guarantee purity and thorough sanitary thereby boasting the safety and well-being of our bodies. Water is indisputably very essential for both human and animal survival, but the consumers must at all times ensure that its available sources are reliable and durable. Think about it!

