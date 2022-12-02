Business

The New Africa Magazine names Onyeali-Ikpe, Banda, others as Outstanding Women in Africa

The New Africa Magazine, a strong believer in the culture of recognition for both men and women who have been shaping the vision and progress of the African continent, has released its list of 110 Outstanding Women in Africa for the year 2022. Some of those picked for the special recognition are the first female Managing Director, Fidelity Bank Plc, Ms. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe; Hon. Joyce Hilda Banda, Fmr. President of Malawi, Hon. Jewel Howard Taylor, Vice President of Liberia; Jamila Sedqi, First Moroccan Female Judge at the UN Administrative Tribunal, and Pastor Faith Oyedepo, Wife of the Founder, Living faith Church Worldwide.

The New Africa Magazine selected women who have demonstrated exceptional courage and leadership in their mission to protect the environment and defend human rights and advocate to change the narratives about the continent through Politics, Arts and Culture, development and economic partnership, civil society and diplomacy.

A statement by the magazine publisher, Gift Chidima Nnamoko Orairu, said in Africa, one needed extra hard work, dedication and focus to succeed. “In addition to the so many factors affecting women progress in the continent at the political and socioeconomic level; a great number of women have been silenced with violence, hate, discrimination, and isolation. “However, these Pan African women have never been silent, and have led important revolutions for democracy, freedom and social justice.

“They have gone on to write their names on the sands of time; breaking old records and setting new standards, smashing barriers and detecting the pace. “These are women who believe that gender was not, is not, and can never be a barrier to success. They have and are breaking the silence about major controversial societal questions, and have always been on the frontlines in all crisis times along with their male counterparts.

“They are role models to the younger generation of men and women and deserve to be acknowledged and celebrated. The New Africa Magazine is happy to tell their stories because they can inspire our world to rise to their courage.” She said The Amazon editions of The New African Magazine identified these women icons and prides of Africa, profile them and celebrate their leadership, courage and the power they hold. According to her, “the 110 women featured on The New Africa Magazine October edition of the Amazon Women are women who will inspire you by their stories and will motivate you by their humility.

The New Africa Magazine 110 Outstanding Women 2022.” Others on the list are Hon. Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations; Hon. Jamila Sedqi; Senator Biodun Christine Olujimi, 1st Vice President/ ECOFEPA; Amb. Karima Rhanem; President, Int’l Centre for Diplomacy; Hon. Fatima Samoura; Secretary General, FIFA; Hon. Louise Mushikiwaa; Sec. Gen., Int’l Organization of the La Francophone, and Ms. Sara Menker; CEO, Gro Intelligence. The list also includes Ms. Chimamanda Adichie; Renowned Novelist; Ms. Dodo Uvieghara; Fashion Influencer; Ms. Catherine Lesetedi; CEO, Botswana Insurance Holdings Ltd; Ms. Sethebe Manake; Founder, GoSmartValue; Dr. Nanees Adel; Managing Director, Cairo Specialist Hospita, among others

 

