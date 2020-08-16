The new economic dawn of a nation

For a seed to grow, it has to die first. Nigeria and the rest of Africa have to see 2020 with this spectacle.

The pandemic could be a blessing in disguise for African nations. Growing up as a boy, Nigeria’s cash crops were cocoa, palm produce, cotton, groundnut and rubber . Later on, the black gold called crude oil became the holy grail of Nigeria’s wealth at the detriment of agriculture.

Agriculture was abandoned as the main source of revenue to Nigeria such that Malaysia took the advantage to harness our oil palm to become the world’s highest producer of palm oil.

There are more agricultural produce that Nigeria has lost the opportunity to be a global supplier because of its undivided love for crude oil but there could be another economic life line for Nigeria. The 2020 pandemic has given us the opportunity to rethink and re-strategize.

At a point where oil price has been plummeting for the past five years to an all-time low this year. It is very important for Nigeria and other African nations to look deep and inward on how to improve its economy and be a global force and a respected continent. Going back to history, it was discovered that the oldest fossil originated back in Africa

It is also agreed that Africa was the cradle of civilization but unfortunately, it can’t be proved with these modern-day advancements. How can Africa be the cradle of civilization yet many regions in Africa as of the year 2020 are still under developed and are in abject poverty?

What an oxymoron. Africa is blessed with great weather almost all year round which allows for a very good environmental condition to do businesses.

There are abundant natural resources in the continent yet it is still economically backward. We can blame colonialism, wrong leaders and maybe misfortune but what are we doing today individually and collectively to change it?

Regardless of who to blame, we only have one country and one continent that we originated from.

Some could argue that our past or even some current leaders are not doing enough to keep the country in a better state, collectively; we can rewrite history and leave it in a better state for the ones after us. We all could be pioneers for the new Nigeria and the new Africa.

As a ‘Diasporian’ that studied, worked and lived in the U.S., I have been opportune and fortunate to live ‘the American dream’ in the United States but like the old saying ‘East or West, home is the best.’

My love for Nigeria and the African continent spurred me to quit my well-paying engineering job to return and contribute my knowledge and experience to the development of Nigeria and Africa. I am originally from Abia State, born and grew up in Lagos until I moved to Abuja at 15 when my dad was relocated there for work. I was opportune to study in the U.S. at aged 19 where I later acquired a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Wright State University, Ohio.

After graduate studies, I was fortunate to get a job at Intel where I worked for six years until February 2020. While working at Intel, two of my friends and I co-founded Afribarn, our first business subsidiary is a marketplace web and app platform that provides Nigerian and African vendors the opportunity to sell to the global community.

I have been in Nigeria since March 2020 to launch our second business subsidiary but due to the pandemic, I have been stuck in the country and unable to return back to the U.S. to carry out other work operations. However, the last four months, being my longest stay in Nigeria since 2007, has provided me the opportunity to improve my knowledge about the Nigerian business markets.

The positive experience has so far exceeded the negativity caused by the pandemic. With more collective efforts from ‘Diasporians’ with vast knowledge and experience like me returning, I believe we can build a new country and a continent.

We can re-construct a new foundation for the African continent. It is very obvious that we have limiting factors like insecurity, corruption, lack of basic infrastructure and others; we hope that the government can see some light and fix most of these issues in other to encourage more ‘Diasporians’ to return and make a lasting impact in Africa. I believe this pandemic is a blessing for Nigeria and Africa especially as the United States of America and many other nations are considering cutting economic ties with China.

According to Quartz data analysis, about 99 per cent of the U.S. imports came from China and about 82 per cent of world imports came from China.

With all due respect to China, why are majority of imports mostly from China? when Africa is blessed with abundant natural and human resources to manufacture the same products. I believe African nations can learn from China.

Having being opportune to work in China where I gathered meaningful experience, if Nigeria and other African countries can guarantee security and adequate infrastructure, I see no reason why Nigeria cannot pose a better and favorable business and working condition than China.

At a moment when the price of crude oil is falling than gravity, Nigeria’s next or other biggest revenue opportunity would be in manufacturing; yes MANUFACTURING. Foreign companies like Intel, Apple, GE, Avon, Goodyear Tire, Ford Motor and a lot of them are manufacturing in China.

If Nigeria and other African countries can have these companies manufacturing in their territory, the economic advantage to its citizens, government and the company involved are enormous. It will create job for the skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled thereby reducing the unemployment rate. It will give rise to development of basic infrastructures to enable trade. Government will generate revenues through taxes from workers. The companies involved will increase its productivity at the cheapest rate compared to China.

There are more benefits in manufacturing opportunities that Nigeria and Africa can leverage from if we can see the 2020 global pandemic as a reset button. Nigeria and Africa need to start pondering about how they could improve their economic fortunes with manufacturing opportunities.

While working at Intel, I was in one meeting with one of the executives and I asked him why Intel can’t open a manufacturing fab in Nigeria and his response was that, the country needs to want and invite them first and if they can negotiate a favorable condition with good security and infrastructure, they would consider it.

According to Hillsboro-oregon. gov, Oregon State collaborated with Intel in 2014. They invited and gave them free lands to build the largest Intel’s site in the world where they would develop and manufacture advanced technology; provided they agree to make state and negotiated local taxes. By this, the state and local government has generated revenue from state tax, property tax and income tax from the employees.

The state has succeeded in creating more jobs for its citizens and increasing state and local government revenue though employee income tax. It has also provided job opportunities to people involved in restaurant, hotels, transport, cleaning and other businesses that could benefit from a new site development.

Let’s assume five to ten states in Nigeria and other African countries can do what Oregon State did – to invite and give these fortune 500 companies the opportunity to manufacture in their countries, they will gladly do business with Africa than been more-or-less enslaved to China’s monopoly.

Manufacturing in Africa is generally more affordable and would yield greater output for these fortune 500 companies because it can boast of abundant quality natural and human resources when compared to China.

Aside from the government inviting these fortune 500 companies to manufacture in Africa, wealthy individuals and the citizens of Africa can also start up manufacturing companies to make products just like China does. ‘Diasporians’ could see this as an opportunity to develop the African continent as they have been opportune to see different sides of the world.

Most ‘Diasporians’ are very educated, knowledgeable, and experienced in their fields which when used in Africa would help build a new strong nation and continent. I believe manufacturing jobs are the new economic growth opportunity for the African countries at a point where the pandemic has provided us a reset button. We could take advantage of the world economic mixedfeelings with China and provide the world a new source for consumer products.

There is a collective effort required from ‘Diasporians’, wealthy individuals and the government.

Until the African continent is strong again, only then will Black Lives truly Matter; only then will the black person be truly respected. The world needs Africa more that Africa needs the world.

