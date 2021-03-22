Opinion

The Nigerian situation: Who do we blame?

There have been many theories and assumptions in the last 60 years on why the country, Nigeria, has technically remained backward despite the enormous human and material resources, it is blessed with. It leaves many pondering, on what is really the problem with Nigeria, the supposed ‘giant of Africa’.

 

Most times the citizens blame the goverment, same with the goverment, as they attribute most of the problems facing the country to people at the grassroots, who indeed are in the majority.

 

The problems facing the Nigerian nation are complex and no known theory has been able to solve it but instead has exacerbated it. Many schools of thought, believe in the practicability of issues and how to solve them.

 

Theories most times are pointers to real issues, but do not have answers to how these problems could be solved. Nigeria is not what it should be, because of the many forces, that have been used to bring down the socio  economic and political status of the country, thereby making a mess of what should have been the true giant of Africa.

 

The regulation of virtually all the sectors of the economy has remained the bane of underdevelopment and no sane investor will be willing to invest in an economy where they won’t make gains. I will buttress my point, with just one section of the economy, which affects the common man, which is the regulation and pricing of petroleum products in Nigeria.

 

The economy of scale in the petroleum industry has not been harnessed to the very advantage of Nigeria, and it’s economy because of greed, corruption and avarice. What is economy of scale?

 

Economies of scale are cost advantages reaped by companies or countries, when production becomes efficient. Companies or goverments can achieve economies of scale, by increasing production and lowering costs.

 

This happens because costs are spread over a larger number of goods and services. Economies of scale can be both internal and external. In the petroleum industry in Nigeria, several factors have made it near impossible for optimal results.

 

No Investment can actually happen in the sector, if the real players do not consider the investors, and dynamics of the petroleum industry. In Nigeria today, we complain so much about the cost of petroleum products, always pointing at goverment, at each turn and curve. Have we asked why it’s near impossible for market forces to take hold on pricing for these petroleum products?

 

Have we asked why most licenses for modular refineries have remained at the paper stage? Have we asked why the pricing of petroleum products in Nigeria, is still the cheapest in the world, even when we don’t refine much of these products?

 

Have we asked why the NLC, even when they know the challenges and the dynamics of the industry, always go on strike at the slightest chance to drive home impossible tasks, which further creates room for fraud in the sector.

 

How about the marketers, that unduly inflate prices at will, even before the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) gives effect to it?

 

How about the semi end points, the gas stations or what we know as filling stations, who adjust their meters to suit there purpose and the road side sellers who are last, in the chain, though not authorized by DPR to sell petroleum products, who sell at a price totally different from others, and yet the people buy from them without complain.

 

Then one will ponder to ask, who do we blame? Until we realize that our character is the only reason, why we still remain backward in this country, we can never get it right. In Nigeria, it’s has being a blame game, and everyone is guilty of it.

 

Once we leave the blame game and concentrate on being patriotic, we may never get it right in this country.

 

If goverment carries out its responsibility to the people with diligence, and the people pay there tax, levies and for services used, Nigeria will be a better place to live in, and we can beat our chest and say that we are truly the giants of Africa.

• Igbo Jr writes from Awka, Anambra State

