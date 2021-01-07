The noise about zoning presidency to South

‘Zoning, power shift and other abracadabra’ as Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi would say has become a major staple of political discourse since the dawn of civilian rule in Nigeria since 1999. Prof. Akinyemi spoke on the issue at the 2004 Yoruba Foundation’s 188th Kiriji Armistice Anniversary and his conclusion was against ‘zoning’.

Democracy has always been an imposed political scheme from British colonial system to present military colonialism and this guile supported by the muzzle of the gun has held the deception in place for decades it had lasted.

The system was designed to have a ruling race that must maintain dominance and control of the whole. That is the essence and the problem! After General Gowon’s war of unity, General Mohammed realized Gowon was corrupt and overthrew him to realize his age-long ambition of ruling Nigeria.

General Mohammed with General Obasanjo reintroduced British Indirect Rule System with its Unified Local Government Reforms with a feudal economy based on Land Use Act and thereafter imposed civilian government headed by ‘trusted’ Shehu Shagari who was overthrown by General Buhari, but his colleagues spotted dissonance with group interest in his rulership and kicked him out. General Babangida succeeded him and from 1986 when Cookey Political Bureau was inaugurated, Nigeria was submerged in interminably woven web of political transition.

It was anchored on a learning process whereby the soldiers were teaching civilians how to organise and play politics. General Babangida recruited the best professors from Nigerian universities to berth the socio-economic and political processes leading to a new Nigeria.

There was SAP! There was Better Life and People Bank. There was plethora of laws that changed virtually everything in Nigeria. And above all, there was the Transition to Civil Rule which as to terminate with the election of President of Nigeria in 1992 and thereafter shifted to October 1, 1993. Professor Humphrey Nwosu was a first class political scientist and exceptional academic who midwifed the process culminating in June 12 Presidential Election the only election so far in Nigeria whose balloting was by human beings not statistical data.

This election was adjudged clean and fair but it was alien to Nigeria as patented by Britain and so upholding it would have destroyed the House that Lord Lugard built and so it was cancelled to return Nigeria to its pristine legal order and culture.

This was the problem and it has to be resolved one way or the other. Interim National Head of State, Ernest Shonekan could not untie the knot so General Abacha shoved him aside to begin all over again.

He was at his fifth year trying to transmute from military head of state to civilianized president similar to French President Charles de’Gaulle when he died in mysterious circumstances. Shocked by the nature of these bizarre political happenings especially the death in similar mysterious circumstances of the presumed winner of the June 12 Presidential Election, MKO Abiola, just one month after the demise of General Abacha, General Abdulsalami Abubakar could barely hold the ship of state from capsizing. General Abubakar was clearly challenged by the difficult situation that he simply designed a short transition programme to find somebody to steady the ship of state. No conference, no convention was called to make a constitution, but instead a committee headed by Hon. Justice Niki Tobi was appointed to write a constitution or rather the basic law.

That was accomplished with the ‘constitution’ promulgated and stipulated to come into effect on May 29, 1999. Nobody, except the military rulers saw it until after the inauguration of the President on May 29, 1999. Finding an agreeable person to head the government was the next task, but the military caste again reasoned that only a military man initiated in the labyrinthine Nigerian state can shoulder the responsibilities, and weather the storm.

Pronto, General Obasanjo was spirited from the prison and made the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while Olu Falae, a retired Secretary to the Government of the Federation was chosen to clumsily be candidate for both the All People’s Party (APP)/Alliance for Democracy. Election was conducted and General Obasanjo won and became president of Nigeria to operate a presidential system of government.

The problem created by the military was seemingly solved by the inauguration of civilian government, but the substance of government is neither democratic nor constitutionalism as all the practices of military rule prevail.

Above all, all the problems of Nigeria from 1960 to 1999 seem multiplied and entrenched so that the questions of unity, peace and justice are more insoluble now than they were in the 1960s or 1970s. It was under this intractable problem that the question of power-sharing became a central issue under the present dispensation.

The PDP tried to solve the problem by designing what it calls ‘Zoning Formula’ whereby the Presidency of Nigeria rotates between North and South. But President Obasanjo almost sabotaged it with his gamble for Third Term, but later pulled back to cede power to the North by picking Umaru Yar’Adua. Yar’Adua died in office giving way to President Goodluck Jonathan who completed Yar’Adua’s tenure and got elected for his two terms, but desired to do a second term whereupon he was defeated by General Buhari who rode on the Northern resistance to that Jonathan second term.

Now, the question is: what is the agreement between the North and South at the formation of All Progressives Congress (APC) on zoning? Some especially Southerners say the founders agreed on zoning, but Northerners maintain otherwise. Northern power brokers both in PDP and APC continue to dismiss zoning as untenable in democratic system and call for meritocracy in choosing the President of Nigeria.

But these northern politicians tend to forget quota system which they designed to ensure that they were accommodated in areas where they suffer deficiency such as in education and military recruitment processes where if merit was to be the criterion they cannot match the South.

I believe that this zoning system is the result of the dysfunctional constitutional framework and political infrastructure designed by Britain to keep Nigeria as a neo-colonial state forever tie to its apron string and superintend by a friendly group sworn to keep Nigeria in that state for as long as it lasts.

If Nigeria is properly structured and organized as an equitable and just entity the demographic composition of the ethnic nationalities is fair enough to afford the various members of nationalities fair competition and access to power at the apex of political organization.

The Hausa/Fulani, the Igbo and Yoruba have approximately equal populations while the minorities will jokey for collaboration with any of the three major groups or a combination of them. Any day the Igbo and the Yoruba agree, and some pessimists would say “impossible”, that would be the end of the Hausa/Fulani seeming political domination in Nigeria. It happened in 1953 during the Motion for Independence, which frightened Sir Ahmadu Bello who was so alarmed at the prospect of that southern unity that he declared that the “the mistake of 1914 has come to light.”

Let the zoning, rotation or power shift be upheld for the unity, peace and good relations among Nigerian groups so that the unity which the Southern and Middle Belt youths showcased in #EndSARS may not be worked upon and deployed for the permanent polarization of Nigeria. As for 2023, I see no zoning, rotation or power shift to the South unless miracle happens or good sense prevails.

