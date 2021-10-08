The Okunbos Eulogise Captain Hosa for National Contribution, Legacy

The family of Okunbo has eulogised the life and time of the late business magnate and Chairman of Ocean Marine Solutions Limited, Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo, for bequeathing an inspirational legacy to the country.

In a statement issued on behalf of the family, the Okunbos noted that Captain Hosa, as he is fondly called, would be remembered for generations for leaving an indelible mark on humanity.

“Capt Hosa is one of such men for whom history will sound the trumpets triumphantly for the unmistakable impact that was his life and the great inspirational legacy he bequeathed to a thankful nation,” the statement read in part.

Until his death on August 8 at 63, Captain Hosa was referred to as a quintessential businessman, whose passion for success was only matched by his hunger for conquest.

He was an adventurer, explorer of no mean repute, one who experienced and undertook his life’s journey with courage, pizzaz and gusto.

Throughout his life, Captain Hosa was described as a man, who excelled brilliantly in all his career paths including his journey as a commercial pilot in his early 20s and being the most decorated pilot in his mid 30s.

According to the family, Captain Hosa made the steady ascent into becoming a globally recognised business magnate, investor, philanthropist, and socio-economic reformer.

He also recorded milestones in multiple industries including energy, marine industry, agriculture, real estate, and hospitality.

As highlighted by the family, Capt Hosa found ample self-expression at this cruising altitude of love and generosity, a place where he greatly impacted thousands of lives across Nigeria, Africa and the world.

The statement read: “As he makes this his final descent to mother earth, we are consoled by the knowledge that heaven has graciously received one of its own for a final flight into paradise.”

