The Philippines employs Nigerian as consul

A Nigerian, Emmanuel Akpakwu, has been appointed the consul to the Philippines Consulate in Nigeria.

Akpakwu is a reputable entrepreneur and investor and has had a business relationship with the Republic of the Philippines for over 10 years.

Her Excellency, Shirley HO-Vicario, the Philippines Ambassador to Nigeria, has already performed the swearing-in ceremony for the new envoy at the Embassy in Abuja.

HO-Vicario commended Akpakwu for his commitment in strengthening the ties between her country and Nigeria over the years.

She noted that the Philippine was fast becoming the new hub for Asia/Africa market, while stressing that the new appointment would further strengthen the bilateral relationship between her country and Nigeria in agriculture, technology, commerce and industries.

Like this: Like Loading...