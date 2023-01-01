The place of planning

Focal Text: Proverbs 16:9 – The heart of man plans his way, but the Lord establishes his steps.

Prov.15:22 – Without counsel plans fail, but with many advisers they succeed.

Prov.19:21 – Many are the plans in the mind of a man, but it is the purpose of the Lord that will stand.

Planning your life is one of the most powerful and effective ways to attain what you want. Nobody plans to fail; they simply fail to plan. Planning your life is equivalent to having a road map that helps you reach your desired destination.

Your goals in life is like a destination, and your plan is the roadmap to that destination.It would be foolish to get in your car and drive around aimlessly, hoping to eventually reach your destination.

So many people in the world today fail to plan their lives and end up lost or stuck where they are. When you take the time to plan your life, you are taking the steps necessary to not only identify and reach your desired goal, but also to do so in the most efficient manner.

It is very important that we as believers plan our lives at every point in time. This in no way negates the principle of faith, rather, it makes us precise in how we move and trust God.

The Advantages of Planning Your Life

1.When you sit down and make the time and effort to plan your life, you will identify what is important to you. You will detail exactly what you want out of life, something most people have never done; it will enable you to clearly state your goals without any ambiguity, it will help determine exactly what kind of life you want.

2.Planning provides you with a road map to get to your destination. It allows you to not only figure out how you will get there, but also gives you a way to determine how far you have come and how much more you have left to go.

It helps keep you from spending time on tasks that won’t bring you closer to your goal.

3.Planning your life gives you control. If you create a plan then you get to make choices and decisions, rather than leaving things up to chance, or worse yet, letting others make decisions for you.

4.It is much easier to establish and maintain balance in your life when you make a plan.

When people, tasks and responsibilities try to get your attention and take you off track, your plan will help you to decide how much attention you will give to each of those distractions. Without your plan, you may soon find yourself off track and your life out of balance.

5.It is also easier to identify and focus on your priorities when you create a plan. We all have multiple responsibilities and priorities in our lives. Start planning today, all years are the same, the place of planning attached to the year determines how good or bad the year may be.

6.Planning helps to make your dreams more attainable. If you feel like your dreams are always beyond your reach, it might be because you have never tried to develop a plan on how you can actually reach them.

7.Having a sense of purpose can go a long way to making you happier. A plan can help you establish your purpose. People with plans are people who have a purpose, a goal, that drives them every day. Once your plan is in place and you start putting it into action, you will no longer just “exist”, you will instead “live purposefully.”

8.A plan will make it easier to say “no” to things that are not as important to you. It can be difficult to say “no” sometimes, but once you have learned to say “yes” to your goals as outlined by your plan, it will be easy to decide which opportunities are the important ones.

9.A planned life will give you a sense of peace. You will no longer have to worry about whether or not you are making the correct decisions. So long as your choices are in line with your plan and bringing you one step closer to where you want to be, then those are the right choices to make.

10.Your plan will also help you to visualize a better future. You may not be able to see yourself living your ideal future life unless you plan how you will be able to get there.

Planning is important in life because it can help you evaluate what progress you’re making toward your goals.

Start planning for 2023 and trust the Lord to bring it to manifestation.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...