The Place opens another outlet in Ikoyi

The Place restaurant, one of Nigeria’s leading fast food business has expanded its operation with the opening of its second outlet in Ikoyi. The new outlet, located at the newly constructed Ikoyi Plaza, opened its doors to customers on September 12. According to Susan Izenegu, Head of Marketing, “The Place restaurant is committed to ensuring that customers get a variety of home-made meals at a great value. “In line with our expansion goals for the year, we are bringing a variety of healthy meals closer to our customers. “We appreciate our customers for standing with us all through our 15 years of operations as we continue to pledge our commitment to delivering value when it comes to healthy meals, making varieties available, beautiful, cond cive and hygienic environment, consistency in taste, and top-notch customer service. Speaking at the briefing, Head of Operations at The Place restaurant, Chinelo Umeugochukwu, said: “We are excited to launch our 2nd Outlet in the Ikoyi environs and 24th outlet in Nigeria.
