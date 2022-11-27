Business

The Place Restaurant expands presence, launches new outlet

In its commitment to bringing quality meals closer to customers, The Place restaurant, one of Nigeria’s leading Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) has expanded its business operations with the launch of a new outlet, at the Central Business District, Abuja.

According to the statement released by the restaurant, the new outlet is set to open its doors to customers on Monday, November 28 at the newly constructed Tropic Galleria Mall beside the prestigious Grand Square.

Speaking on the launch of the new outlet, Chinelo Umeugochukwu, Chief Operations Officer, said that The Place restaurant is a customer centric restaurant with their customers at the core of its mission and every decision made caters to the needs and preferences of their customers.

“The Place restaurant is committed to ensuring that customers get a variety of home-made meals at a great value. In line with our expansion goals for the year, we will be bringing a variety of healthy meals closer to our customers. We appreciate our customers for being loyal and for standing with us all through our years of operations. We will continue to pledge our unending commitment to delivering value when it comes to quality healthy meals and making varieties available in a hygienic environment delivering top-notch service,” She said.

Also speaking on the launch, Head of Marketing, Susan Izenegu, said: “We are excited to launch our third Outlet in the Abuja and 25th outlet in Nigeria. This landmark is as a result of our persistent journey that began over 15 years ago filled with hard work and commitment to our customers. We will continue to deliver on our promise of making a variety of homemade meals available at an affordable price.”

The place is also set to open another outlet on Freedom Way, Lekki, Lagos on Monday December 19, 2022.

 

