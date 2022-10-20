News

The Plug Network is built on customer satisfaction, says CEO of new streaming platform

Real estate entrepreneur and owner of The Plug Network streaming platform, Thony Edouard said his two prominent businesses thrive on customer satisfaction.

Edouard, who founded Edouard Equity LLC in 2015, is now one of the big stakeholders in media streaming service via his ownership of The Plug Network production and streaming platform.

To critics who question his ability to manage The Plug Network and build it into a force to reckon with since his background has been in real estate, he pointed out that both businesses thrived on quality products and excellent customer service.

Despite the success of Edouard Equity Real Estate company, the company since 2005 when it was established, has confined its business and operations to New York.
He offered a defence of the decision saying: “I feel that your investment should be close to home and should be able to attend any moment in case of emergency.”

The same policy does not apply to his new business, the streaming production and service company, called The Plug Network which he founded in 2021.

The Plug Network boss also offered his perspective on philanthropy which has become a trend with entrepreneurs and businesses.
Said he: “I always try to help my country, Haiti and my town Leogane. Every year, they hold an event to help people in the town ride bikes and stay healthy and raised money to help the town. I have been the number one sponsor for that event for the past five years.”

Edouard noted that since he has been running Edouardo Equity LLC, he has had a lot of positive reviews from his customers.
“The testimonies from customers have been positive and encouraging and generally nice so far and that is because our work has been up to par and very upscale,” he said.
He avowed that The Plug Network will not lower the standard.
“In a matter of time, we will be one of the best streaming platforms around,” he affirmed.

 

Our Reporters

