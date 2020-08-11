The Poly Ibadan rebranded to be first in Africa –Council chair

The Polytechnic, Ibadan (Ibadan Poly) Chairman of the Governing Council, Prof. Kunle Adeyemi, has declared that the 50-year old institution had been rebranded to move from its current fourth position in the country to number one polytechnic in Africa, and the world in general.

Besides, he said the polytechnic had been repositioned to continue to soar in technological innovations development, and in the production of high quality of graduates for the national and global economies.

The Council Chairman disclosed this during the 50th anniversary of the polytechnic, which was kicked off with cutting of the anniversary cake by the Council members, management and representatives of the staff and students on the campus.

At the ceremony were the Rector, Prof. Kazeem Adekunle Adebiyi; the Deputy Rector, Mrs. Abiodun Olubamiwa; the National Chairman of the Alumni of the institution, Prof. Akinloye Lawal; the Public Relations Officer for the institution, Soladoye Adewole, among many others.

Prof Adeyemi said: “Today, which is exactly the 50th anniversary of signing of the Edict that established this innovative polytechnic, marked the beginning of the rebranding of the institution.

“We are recognising the institution as ‘The Polytechnic, Ibadan’ and not just Ibadan Polytechnic or Polytechnic of Ibadan because the institution is unique.

We are No. 4 in Nigeria. But, we want to rank as No. 1 among the polytechnics in Africa and in the entire world.

“We have indeed started, but the rebranding will further ensure the review of our curriculum; the students and staff welfare will be attended to adequately, while the staff strength will be increased and improved. Everything that will make the institution better will be provided and improved.

“Rebranding an institution means increasing the standard of academics. We are going to improve the standard by having good tutelage, quality teaching, adequate and conducive environment. Learning resources will be improved and students will be delighted to learn.

All these and many more we are going to do to achieve the institution’s goals.”

The Council chair, however, appealed to the students’ body to make thier Aluta Continua to translate to peace and prosperity on this campus.

In his remarks, the National President of Alumni of the institution, Prof. Akinloye Lawal, stressed the contribution of technology to national development, especially in China, lamenting that “it is a fallacy to say that those who are not academically sound are the ones going to polytechnic.”

“I obtained my HND from this polytechnic several years ago, and here I am today as a Professor. I urge you students to be diligent and dutiful in your studies.

Sky is the beginning of your growth and achievements if you do so,” he stated. The Rector, however, commended the Council, even as he lauded the Chairman for hitting the ground running by giving approval to the 2019 promotions of all cadres of staff of the polytechnic immediately on assumption of duties.

