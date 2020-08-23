Education

The Poly, Ibadan staff resume ahead school’s opening

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Comment(0)

As the scourge of the COVID-19 pandemic is gradually subsiding, The Polytechnic, Ibadan Sunday ordered the resumption of some staff members in order to enable the institution put in place adequate measures ahead of reopening.

 

This was revealed in a statement signed by the institution’s Registrar, Mrs. Modupe Fawale who revealed that the affected staff members who are expected to resume on Monday are Deans, Heads of Academic Departments, all Non-Teaching Staff on Grade levels 11 to 14, and those on essential duties.

The statement reads: ”Please be informed that all Deans, Heads of Academic Departments, all Non-Teaching Staff on Grade levels 11 to 14, and those on essential duties are to resume back to work on Monday, 24th August, 2020 at 8.00am.

“This is to ensure that adequate preparations are put in place for the School reopening and attention given to some academic- related issues on ground.

 

“Staff are enjoined to wear face masks, use sanitizers/wash hands regularly and maintain social distance measures in accordance with NCDC, Federal Ministries of Health and Education regulations.

 

“Also note that others whom their services may be needed can be called anytime.”

Our Correspondants
