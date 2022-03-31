‘The President knows best what is good for APC and Nigeria’

Democracy is an anathema to all autocrats and their autocratic enclaves. Nigeria has never known or experienced democracy since its formation and operation as a colonial facility and now it is even worse as a neocolonial facility. It has always been structured and laid up with autocratic constitutional framework and its political infrastructure is spruced up with norms of autocracy. Autocracy is the rule of the strongman.

He is a maximum ruler and rules at his whims and apices. All Nigerian rulers have been irredeemable autocrats. Infact, any ruler that fails to toe the path of autocracy is dismissed and insulted as being ‘weak’ as was the case with Goodluck Jonathan. We are happy with autocracy even though as individuals, we abhor it and complain of the excruciating nature of the autocratic system just as we complain of the menace of corruption which every Nigerian as a person complains about and condemns but cannot wait for an opportunity to perpetrate it if given a chance at the public office of honour or reward.

In any case, autocracy begets corruption for absolute power corrupts absolutely and not many Nigerians have been able to know the nexus between autocracy and corruption in Nigeria. For corruption is the bye product of autocracy. Autocracy in Nigeria is an inbuilt normative culture.

He, who becomes the chairman of a local government, governor of a state or President of Nigeria need not be naturally endowed with autocratic qualities to function as an autocrat for the system will mould you and present you ready-to-function as one despite your humble or weak dispositions as was the case with Balewa, Gowon and even Jonathan who was accused by some Southwest political and intelligentsia represented by Wole Soyinka of autocratic tendencies preparatory to their adoption of General Buhari as a ‘reformed democrat’ for 2015 Presidential election. Nowhere is this culture of autocracy most manifest than in the field of politics.

In politics, the Nigerian ruler at whatever level manifests the crassest autocratic power. From 1962 to date, it has been the politics of the ‘bigman’ trying to whip all and sundry into the incontestable unity of ‘one talk’ ‘one action’ following the tradition of their South American community’s ‘wantok’ autocratic rulers that Francis Fukuyama x-rayed in his book, ‘The Origin Of Political Order; From Prehuman Times To The French Revolution’ as the primitive source of autocracy where the feudal leaders aggregate communal resources and share same out to the supplicants. This ‘wantok’ system is what Nigeria has been running from 1914 to date so that when Nigeria rulers from Lugard to Buhari command Nigeria one should not be surprised because it flows from the established culture.

Last week when we offered the essay on zoning we tried to explain the reason for the practice of zoning as having originated from the absence of first republic autocratic leaders in the formation and management of the National Party of Nigeria and to fill the void created by the absence of such ‘bigman’ or godfather the NPN created zoning to reassure all the founders who were nearly equal in resource and background of political accommodation and equal access to power.

Since 1999, when the military created the present system, one remarkable feature is the emergence of unquestionable autocratic rulers and their coterie of subalterns who leverage their powers at the local, state and national levels. So, with Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, the PDP became the manor of the President as his words became law while his body-language is discreetly interpreted and understood at all situations to avoid collision which could be catastrophic to the colliding minion.

In 2003, General Obasanjo muzzled his way to second tenure and his vice president and governors who rose up against him such as Ibori, Alamieyesigha, etc paid dearly for their audacity. President Jonathan was able to muscle his challengers massed under the Northern coalition to oppose his contesting for presidency in 2011 and easily sailed through by muzzling that formidable opposition. It was only in 2015 that he failed to use his presidential powers and paid dearly for that negligence which act even shocked General Buhari who was rendered speechless when Jonathan called him to concede defeat.

Those not familiar with this fact of presidential powers underestimate what President Buhari and his henchmen were up to in the control and management of their party, All Progressives Congress. Since the time of Abba Kyari, it is not hidden that President Buhari and his henchmen derogatorily labeled “the cabal” would not ordinarily allow just anybody to succeed him.

The person to succeed him must be a well-groomed acolyte or passably authenticated Buharite, who at least as far it goes will safeguard whatever legacies he was able to notch up in the eight-year rulership of Nigeria and other vested interest, and agreeable to a greater number of the “cabal.” It was for this reason that Buhari and his henchmen set sail in the turbulent ocean of Nigeria politics immediately after 2019 general election by bringing down the cinquefoil-pillars of APC erected by CPC, ACN, ANPP, nPDP and APGA. ACN founded and controlled by the illustrious Bola Tinubu had the honour of producing the National Chairman starting from Bisi Akande who after the elections of 2015 gave way to John Odigie-Oyegun also nomi-nated by Tinubu but just before the 2019 general election, Oyegun was showing traces of disloyalty to the Bourdillon source and the godfather vowed his exit even to the annoyance of CPC apparatchik but not to jeopardize Buhari’s chances they obliged Tinubu his wish and in Oyegun’s replacement Adam Oshiomhole who brought his trade-union megalomania into the mix and paid dearly for it as he was removed. With the exit of this last chairman, APC ran into troubled waters and Buhari took charge and from then every sub altar was demolished to allow only the presidential altar for worship and supplication. Those who gauge the political weather correctly has been taking precautionary measures such as pitching their tents near the Buhari’s CPC weather-house called the APC CECPC headed by Governor Buni. CECPC has been beholding to a ‘He’ who must be obeyed.

Any whimper from any quarter is treason. A bait was thrown at the APC field to draw out the malcontents and hotheads and they fell for it when they thought Governor Buni dithered over the convention schedules and about 16 APC governors and their backers struck by prevailing on President Buhari to replace him with Governor Bello of Niger State and with éclat befitting the felling of an elephant the 16 governors went to town triumphantly celebrating but they celebrated too early as barely a week the cabal went to London where Buhari had gone for his medical-check and convinced him to annual the decision and it was annulled to the consternation of the APC governors led by Governors El-Rufai and Akeredolu. To this democratic majority consisting of 16 governors, state and national legislators, the minority consisting of “four-yahooyahoo- governors” and the president forced the National Convention schedules and consensus list of APC executive committee down the throat’s of these decimated party men.

To every keen watcher of the abracadabra show now concluded in the APC National Convention, the 2023 game is over. With the Consensus National Working Committee and the National Executive Committee of APC solidly in place and in a subdued manner of politicking, every partisan must fall in line to allow the President to produce the presidential candidate of APC because not using the same formula will be out of place because the Igbo proverb counsels that the road travelled leading to success should be taken again for its beneficence.

In any case what do the noisemaker-governors and others who are imperiled without the president’s stamp of authority to sway the 2023 general election in favour of APC offer the party if the president is provoked to look away from the 2023 electoral battle between PDP and APC, an election they are well-aware as sign-posted by Abuja Municipal and Area Council’s election portends a swing towards PDP reflecting the mood of the country. So, let all APC partisans (National leader, Governor, legislators and all) relax their brains and muscles for the president is in charge. In any case, ‘the President knows best’ what is good for APC and Nigeria.

