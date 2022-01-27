News

The president Nigerians need in 2023, by Onitiri

As the country is about to choose its leaders in the 2023 elections, all Nigerians have been advised to collect their PVCs  if they are of voting age. 

This charge was given by renowned socio-political activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri in a press statement in Lagos yesterday. 

He said: “We democrats urge all Nigerians to vote wisely as this suffering must be put to an end. Our economy is at the lowest ebb. There is serious insecurity in the country. 

“This administration can no longer guarantee security of lives and properties in the  country,” Chief Onitiri stressed 

The politician warned that in choosing our leaders in 2023 elections, every patriotic Nigerian should ensure the people to be voted for, especially the President, must be highly cerebral, well educated, selfless and a forthright person. 

“We need a patriot who has the capability and ability to govern. He must be honest, transparent, credible, and diligent with the quality of a world class president”, he said.

According to Onitiri, Nigeria needs leaders like 
Mohammed binRashid of Dubai, President of Malaysia, and President of Singapore Lee Kuan Yew. These people should be our role models. 

“We desperately need leaders that can turn our economy around, turn our desert to land flowing with honey and milk,” he stressed

Postulating on what he called ‘the compulsory qualities’ Nigeria’s next president must possess to be elected into office come 2023 general elections, Onitiri emphasised that political parties must scrutinize their candidates and present credible, highly educated and intelligent persons with fear of God; detribalized, non- nepotic and equipped with world current affairs, economics and politics.

“Our new President must be a servant leader that has the spiritual acumen to unite the country. Not a selfish leader that could easily be influenced by the spoils of office.

“Never again will Nigerians tolerate an old, sick or unhealthy, corrupt, indolent, religious fundamentalist as President”, he said.

“Nigeria’s next president should be a fearless leader, not necessarily a politician, he may be a technocrat or drawn from industrial sector who knows his unions and could not be bamboozled by political jobbers or clique.

“Such a president must be tolerant of public opinions, must  be accommodating, must have a good name and character and must be ready to unite the country.

“Above all, he must possess good programmes that could give the country accelerated progress and development.

“Our new president must be a large-hearted person ready to dispense justice, equity and fairness to every citizen in any part of the country. He/she must not be a President that will enrich his or her family members, friends and cronies at the expense of citizens”

Onitiri emphasised that Nigerians must know the source of wealth of presidential flagbearers contesting for the parties so that Nigeria will have a president who is ready to serve and not someone who would milk the wealth of the nation. That is the ideal person Nigeria needs now.

“Nigeria needs a president that would look inwards to develop our economy with local, human and material resources, not a president that would pile up foreign debts for future generations to pay.

“He must have the capacity and capability to solve our security challenges without whose ox is gored and without fear or favour. These are the qualities a president that would emerge in 2023 should possess,” he added. 

Lastly Onitiri emphasised that the new president must disclose his state of health, financial status, and  his clean resume.

 

Our Reporters

