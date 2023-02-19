News Top Stories

The president we want, by Sultan, NSCIA

Ahead of the February 25 presidential election, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), the apex body of Muslims in Nigeria, has said that its support for any candidate would be proportional to the level at which the candidate is willing to consider the issues important to the Muslim community and other Nigerians.

The group, led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, has therefore charged the new administration expected to emerge after the general election to consider the issues of security, economy, infrastructure, human capital development and fight against corruption as priorities.

“At this juncture of democratic change of leadership, the lessons of the past 50 years should be very clear. One of such lessons is that, at this juncture, Nigeria needs statesmen with vision to strengthen our institutions of

The president we want, by Sultan, NSCIAgovernance, fight corruption tooth and nail and prioritise competence, ethics and moral character. We particularly need a leadership that will appreciate the future and plan for it,” the group said.

In a statement issued on behalf of the group and signed by Prof. Salisu Shehu Ugwu, Deputy Secretary General and Arc. Zubairu Haruna, Director of Administration, the NSCIA observed that for nearly a decade and half, Nigeria has been traumatised by an unprecedented level of insecurity with losses of hundreds of thousands of human lives and millions of displaced people and a kidnapping industry that has caused havoc and pauperised both urban and rural communities. This seemingly unending insecurity, the NSCIA said, has crippled agriculture, commerce and education, with all the consequences in its trail.

The NSCIA lamented that successive governments have been unable to tackle the security menace decisively and there was an urgent need to address the challenges.

“The incoming president is expected to make this his top priority and to deploy the highest political will and resources to bring this menace to a quick end. Some of the key lessons to note here include the dismantling of the war economy from which a few officials are feeding fat, the integrity of commanders, the absence of synergy between the different security services, building local trust for effective intelligence and working with local authorities who would know their terrain better than any outsider. Besides, the incoming government must curb the proliferation of small arms and light weapons.”

The group also noted that all is not well with the Nigerian economy and urged the incoming government to reconstruct the economy in ways that will address the grinding poverty, joblessness and severe inequities across the populace.

In order to address the challenges in the economy, the group advocated a paradigm shift from production to processing, to enrich the value chains, create jobs and unleash prosperity among the people

“The shift to processing will create demands for skills and allow the shift from academic degrees to skills, which China did to emerge as the strongest economy on the global scene today. The enduring truth about economies is that no country gets rich from revenues; countries get rich only through production. There are a number of other policies that experts have proposed that need to be considered with diligence and discipline,” the group said.

The NSCIA also lamented the continued decay of basic infrastructure, particularly in the power sector. They alleged that the power sector reform had been compromised and there had been a lack of political will to address the challenges in the sector.

“We expect the incoming president and his government to end this anomaly. There are experts with the knowledge of the sector, who have what it takes to bring back sufficient electricity to power our industries. We expect the incoming government to identify them and work diligently to restore power to this country which has groped in the dark for too long.

“We also need to have a sustainable energy plan that will unleash our natural resources while protecting the environment. Other critical areas of infrastructure include improving roads and rail, recharging the Lake Chad waters to boost agriculture, arresting desertification and boosting digital literacy,” the group said.

 

