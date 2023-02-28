The Prince Arthur Eze water intervention projects in Enugu State

Prince Oliver Okpala

The new under- the – earth ocean borehole water project at Emene, in Enugu state by Forbmax water engineers under the philanthropic and humanitarian social contract awarded by Prince Engr. Arthur Eze is aimed at ensuring that the perennial water problem suffered by residents of the coal city in the state comes to an end.

Already Prince Arthur Eze the renowned philanthropist has directed the company to expand the borehole water project to all major areas of Enugu urban which would include Uwani, Abakpa Coal Camp, Nike Awkunanaw Agbani Road, Asata GRA, Trans Ekulu and Independence Layout.

Another borehole installation under the welfare package by Prince Arthur Eze is now ongoing and reaching completion at St. Cyprian Church Abapka Nike.

In the same vein, a massive water supply project instituted by Prince Arthur Eze for the benefit of undergraduate students of University of Nigeria (UNN) and ESUT, Agbani is already in use at the different campuses.

The dilapidated equipments at the site of the boreholes has been re- installed, serviced and replaced- all financed by Prince Arthur Eze.

According to Prince Eze, the Emene water project is the first phase in his determination and commitment towards ensuring the provision of clean water to residents of Enugu state.

Under the second phase of his social and humanitarian water projects, Prince Arthur Eze has already directed the company to extend the project to other urban areas in the state where water is possible to be discovered.

In an investigation conducted by Media Link Services including interviews and interactions with some residents of Enugu state – mostly in Enugu Urban, they people expressed joy and happiness on the contract award by the oil magnate.

While praying to God for good health and preservation of the life of the great Ukpo son, they remarked that their perennial water problem would soon be a thing of the past.

When completed, the project would also supply water to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport and other industrial establishments around the area.

Prince Okpala writes from Akwa

