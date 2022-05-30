The push for further upward price review of bread

Bakers are reported to be canvassing for yet another upward review of the price of bread. They argue that an upward review would help keep them in business. This clamour is premised on the rising cost of flour.

New Telegraph sympathises and empathises with the bakers’ over the threat to their economic survival. We equally extend the same to the consumers who are already parting with a lot of funds in order to have the widely staple food at their breakfast tables.

A loaf of bread which used to cost N300 now goes for N500. In some instances the bakers’ have reduced the size of the loaves while still going ahead to jack up their prices. This has left the consumers exploited as they are made to pay more while getting less in quantity and value.

An eventual further hike of the price of bread will unleash far-reaching negative consequences on the consuming public. The ability of some consumers to afford bread may be increasingly compromised thereby limiting their menu offerings and exposing them to dieting and nutritional imbalance. Just as protein, vitamins, iron and others are needed for the smooth functioning and healthy living of every individual, carbohydrates supplied by bread are equally important to enable a person to have the requisite dieting and nutritional balance.

The present scenario is an endorsement of the fact that some of the claims of achievements by the Federal Government (FG) in the agricultural sector are merely on paper. It equally helps reinforce the fact that the FG has still been unable to overcome the teething problems in the agric sector. We refuse to be moved by the alibi that the high cost of wheat is due to the war between two leading wheatproducing nations, Russia and Ukraine thereby helping to cut supply of wheat to the world including Nigeria.

It is not obligatory for Russia and Ukraine to ensure a steady supply of wheat to dependent nations like Nigeria. Russia and Ukraine, with or without the on-going war between them, are at liberty to supply wheat to countries of their choice, which may or may not include Nigeria.

Massive food importation is a huge international relations blunder. Nothing diminishes the stature and sovereignty of an independent country as the reliance on other countries for the sensitive task of feeding her population.

Such a country is trapped in the same drowning ocean like nation, which has chosen to be on a cocktail of borrowing. The more benefactor a country has, the more visible her dependence on others is.

This equally unleashes on the dependent country manifold but avoidable hurdles on her path to economic growth and development. One known hurdle to dependent nations is the penchant of a benefactor country to influence the condition relating to the transactions to the extent of making them favourable to it.

And in a circumstance, whereby the transaction is food related and aimed at facilitating food imports, the supplying nations could determine when to assist and when not to, despite the urgency of the demand. New Telegraph will not add a voice in support of the further hike of the price of bread.

Neither do we wish that any bakers be pushed into the labour market on account of the high cost of wheat and flour, we also will not entertain the alibi that the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine is largely responsible for the soaring prices of wheat and flour. The Federal Institute of Industrial Research (FIIR), Oshodi, Lagos has a long standing reputation for research that paved the way for the use of cassava in the successful production of bread.

This technology should be reactivated for use; genuine cassava farmers should be identified instead of the briefcase famers so as to be supported with the relevant agricultural inputs for aggressive cassava cultivation across the country. Wheat growers should also be aided with the needed inputs.

Agricultural production, like every human endeavour thrives in an atmosphere of security. Nigeria currently lacks such an enabling environment that will help quicken an unprecedented boost in local cassava and wheat harvests.

The fight against insecurity has been staged more on the pages of newspapers, screen of television and air waves of radio than in the adoption of a multi-layered approach to completely free Nigeria from the gale of insecurity.

The referred multi-layered approach should include the use of improved technology, intelligence, the recruitment of properly socialized persons as security operatives, arrest and prosecution of criminally minded elements as well as improved governance.

New Telegraph is hopeful that the faithful implementation of all these measures will help normalize the price of bread in Nigeria in a manner that consumers will be able to buy and the bakers would have no cause to be pushed into unemployment.

