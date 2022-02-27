The Queen of Flow’ season 2 debuts

One of Colombia’s most successful series, the musical telenovela The Queen of Flow’s season two will start airing from Monday, February 28. The Queen of Flow gained a cult following across many countries. Having seen season one on StarTimes, fans have constantly yearned for the airing of season two.

The pay-TV platform announced that season two will start airing from February 28. The Queen of Flow S2 will air daily at 8:30pm on ST Novela E Plus channel.

Owing to the engrossing nature of the series, this could otherwise be passed as a valentine gift from StarTimes. Aside from the StarTimes decoder, fans can download StarTimes-ON mobile app to binge the series. Queen of Flow follows the story of a Colombian teenager Yeimy (Carolina Ramirez), who is set up by a local drug trafficker and finds herself sentenced to 25 years in prison.

She returns home 17 years later to exact revenge on those who killed her family. The many twists and turns in this tale of love, revenge and redemption are backed by the show’s soundtrack of reggaeton music performed by the cast. The Law of Revenge is another series worth seeing.

With a 4.6/5 audience ratings on Google, this intriguing telenovela guarantees no dull moments. The Law of Revenge will begin airing on StarTimes Novela E Plus channel, daily from February 20 at 7:40pm.

The Law of Revenge narrates a story of exchange. In exchange for P10 million from Ellice’s father, Marissa takes responsibility for the homicide and agrees to go to jail, counting on an early release. When Marissa is released and receives the money she was promised, she embarks on a cruel mission: to claim everything Ellice owns, including her marriage with Gabriel.

