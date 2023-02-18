The quest to change face of domestic football

The twists and turns in sports, especially, football in the New Year have been overwhelming. The senior national women’s team, the Super Falcons, are in Mexico for a four-nation invitational which is a prelude to the FIFA Women’s World Cup taking place later in the year.

The national U-20 and U-17 teams are also going to be busy seeking the tickets to the FIFA World Cup at the AFCON meets with the Flying Eagles starting their campaign on Sunday against Senegal. Also, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has provisionally suspended national athlete, Divine Oduduru, for two potential Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs), which is a violation of the World Athletics Anti-Doping rules. The 26-year-old who is African Games 200m silver medallist, has a personal best of 9.86 seconds in the 100m and 19.73 seconds in 200m which is a national record, faces a potential six years ban for colluding with Blessing Okagbare who is serving an eleven-year ban by AIU. It is a sad one for Nigeria as the eyes of anti-doping officials will now be on the country and its athletes.

In recent times, the domestic football league has been on centre stage for many reasons. The Interim Management Committee set up by sports minister Sunday Dare and led by Gbenga Elegbeleye has been all out trying to right the wrongs. There are plans to ensure the calendar imbalance is resolved to ensure the NPFL ends the same time with others in Africa and also Europe.

The welfare of players and other issues are being addressed just as the teams with bad pitches were taken out of their home to play on better pitches. Officiating is being addressed in terms of remunerations and also performance while strict measures are now being taken to check hooliganism. Elegbeleye, speaking on the domestic league, expressed optimism that the NPFL would experience a big turnaround in the coming years if the clubs comply with the directives of the league body. All the 20 NPFL teams got N10m each at the start of the season for an abridged league and they are expected to get more before the end of the season.

It was GTI Asset management that made it happen with The Nigeria Football Fund. The TNFF has been on for over 10 years and the project is now set to take the country’s football to the next level. The target is to gradually take the operations and funding of football from government and place it in the hands of the people through their investments or better still the corporate sector. At an interactive section in Lagos during the week, GTI through its Executive Director, Fund Management, Nelson Ine, stated that there were deliberate plans in place to make Nigerian professionals rub shoulders with their counterparts in developed footballing nations across the world. Ine said:

“The TNFF has transparency and accountability and we expect to publish all the finances at the end of every year. So far, we are not paying match officials through anybody but direct. They collect their indemnities before every match. “We are confident that gradually all the vices noted with the league will go down while the good things we are introducing will bring out good tidings as we move on.

In the next five years players in the league will be collecting millions every month just as we are sure that from next season, the NPFL will be on television.” Obviously, Ine was brilliant but implementation of the template in the next few years to put the NPFL on auto pilot is the big task for the secretariat of the NPL. The Elegbeleye body is an interim team and no one is sure of how well the substantive leadership of the league body will embrace the current model.

Having a strong league is important and now the onus is on the entire sports loving populace to embrace TNFF to enable the domestic league players get better. The rapid rise of the EPL did not come overnight, it was a result of consistent hard work and professionalism which took the English league to where it is today. The music industry in Nigeria is currently experiencing a global boom and that is an indication that with sincerity of purpose and focus by all those in charge of affairs, Nigerian football based on the talents at the country’s disposal can also explode to enjoy global acceptance. It is also important to stress that what operates smoothly in other parts of the world might be difficult in Nigeria but if the administrators are resolute to rescue the country’s football, there will always be a way to steadily move forward.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...