The railway up North

The Federal Government has pleaded with Nigerians for understanding on the need for it to spend $1.6 billion to build a railway to the Republic of Niger. By now Aso Rock should have learnt not to bother giving Nigerians any excuse for its actions. Nigerians have collective amnesia, and they do not remember anything beyond 24 hours – except football scores and Big Brother Naija.

The Federal Government could build a railway to China, and after the initial hue and cry (initial “gra gra”), Nigerians would settle into waiting for the next episode of Big Brother Naija and UEFA Champions League.

However, I understand the need to humour the hard-of-hearing by trying to communicate with them in sign language, but you should not exercise yourself too much and develop elbow pains. Actually, the grey area in this issue is where the railway would terminate. While the press claims that it would terminate in Niger Republic, the Federal Government insists that it will begin in Kano pass through Dutse and terminate in Maradi.

So where is Maradi? It is the second largest city in Niger Republic and the capital of Maradi Region, one of the seven regions in Niger Republic. So, the Federal Government is right that Maradi is not Niger Republic, just as Lagos is not Nigeria – Eko is Eko and Maradi is Maradi! However, you may wish to sympathize with the ephemeral angst of Nigerians because a hungry man is an angry man and Nigerians are hungry. Actually, the distance from Kano to Maradi is 227 km.

In economic terms, the composite opportunity cost to building this railway is building one from the eastern part of Nigeria to the western part. But who would support the building of such a railway when some hot heads in those areas are blowing a lot of hot air about some El Dorados they christen “Biafra Republic” and “Oduduwa Republic”? Link Biafra and Oduduwa up by rail and you may have “Odubia” or “Biaodu” Republic in a merger. We have enough trouble already!

No East/West Rail line! More so, how would a railway benefit the East and the West? What goods are transported between both areas? The only goods transported between the East and West are fish and vegetables and you certainly have never heard of “fish routes” on land.

But take the railway to Niger Republic and you may wish to disagree with me that this is the smartest thing the Buhari Government is undertaking – since it told Chief Olusegun Obasanjo diplomatically to shut up.

Two things have defined the Muhammadu Buhari administration. These are the anti-corruption war, and the campaign for cattle routes for cattlemen. If we allow this presentiment to colour our thought, we would have to belief that the railway would provide ancillary cattle route for cattle men. But that is not all. The railway may even help in the fight against corruption. Did I hear you ask “How?” Simple. All the while we have been told that most of the killer herdsmen who attack and massacre our farmers in Plateau State, Benue State, and other states are suspected to be illegal aliens from Niger Republic.

These herdsmen normally would come into Nigeria and wreak havoc using bush paths – an event which could be classified as corruption. Now they can at least have the comfort of a train and a much more convenient transportation system to come, wreak havoc and travel back in comfort. Niger Republic is our poor neighbour up North. It shares a common currency with seven other members of the West African Monetary Union.

The union boasts of a common central bank known as Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO). Classified by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as a Heavily Indebted Poor Country, the country has often been freed from servicing its annual debts so that it could focus on healthcare, education, HIV/AIDS prevention, rural infrastructure and poverty reduction. So why are we building a corridor to a poor country or a country poorer than Nigeria? Because it is an uncommon part of the world’s popular wisdom that blood is thicker than national interest. Nigeriens have ethnic and cultural affinity with some Nigerian tribes.

So Buhari is right. Such ties should be maintained and establishing a rail line to Maradi may provide an orientation camp for herdsmen to be debriefed that Nigerian lives matter. More so, it has been suspected that Nigeriens (unlike Nigerians) are honest people and we need them not only to herd our cattle but to teach Nigerians honest ways of settling scores in farmlands with guns. Of course, the Federal Government is absolutely hones in this matter.

But all these cobweb issues of money and the rail line remind me of the story of the evangelist who was preaching about Jonah. The passionate evangelist who was preaching and rattling off like an automatic rifle on rapid fire gave the interpreter problems keeping in step.

Then he cried that “Jonah was thrown out of the ship and he swallowed the fish.” The interpreter, short of breath and gasping, pointed out to him that an error had been made, that it was the fish that swallowed Jonah – no the other way round. Since evangelists do not suffer interruptions, this evangelist was nonplussed at the impudence of the interpreter.

He dismissed the interpreter’s protestations in a smirky manner and bellowed “It is not important if Jonah swallowed the fish or the fish swallowed Jonah. The important thing is that there was a swallow.”

I guess it is not important if the railway is going to be built to the other side of Niger Republic or to the border (it is not even important whether the cattle will swallow Nigeria or Nigeria swallow the cattle) the important thing is that $1.6 billion of taxpayers’ money would be used to fund a project which mission has as slightly more value than cow dung.

