The Real and Fake June 12ers

Though it was only its barking that was
heard, as it actually could not bite, the
2021 edition of June 12 is the first time
in a while that what June 12 stands for
in Nigeria cut its teeth. What sustains June
12 and gives it an imperishable niche in the
calendar in Nigeria has been the struggle to
get the freewill of a majority of Nigerians to
stamp its feet over that of a person or a clique.
Had the June 12, 1993 presidential election,
won by Moshood Abiola and annulled by his
ally and the then Military President, Ibrahim
Babangida, who had serially perfected in the act
of coupplotting, allowedto have its waythrough,
it is most likely that the date would not have enjoyed
celebrity status accorded it today.
August 27, which was slated for inauguration
of the winner of the presidential election,
would have probably got the reverence; after
all, just like Babangida’s birthday that falls on
August 17, August 27, which was the date then
Major General Muhammadu Buhari was dethroned
from the presidential throne through a
palace coup in 1985, was already given veneration
of a National Day.
When limiting democracy to political leadership,
Abiola, until the events surrounding
the June 12, 1993 presidential election, may be
admitted into assembly congregating by democrats,
but, except strictness was compromised,
he would not be allowed to share a rostrum
with the apostles of democracy, for he lacked
steadfastness and patience in clinging to democracy
when pushed aside by politicos that called the shots in party politics.
On matters of democracy, Abiola did not
make June 12. June 12 made Abiola an apostle
(or martyr?) of democracy.
However, since democracy also entails liberalism,
validations abound to perennially
adore Abiola as a model democrat even before
the creation of June 12. His business enterprises
were exceptionally exemplifying unity
in diversity, which many acclaimed patriots
talk about glibly.
Concord Group of Newspapers, one of the
outfits of his numerous businesses, suffices
as testimony. Think of an era when the troika
of Yakubu Mohammed, Dele Giwa and Ray
Ekpu were at the top echelons of its editorial
department.
At another time, Lewis Obi, Ben Onyeachonam
and Tom Borha held the ace. At
the turn of Nsikak Essien, Chike Akabogu,
Segun Babatope, Nnamdi Obasi and Tunji
Bello, the business mogul also demonstrated
that merit is present everywhere and that one
does not need only his tribesmen to take into
confidence in the societal scheme of things.
The thwarting of the outcome of that
credible election was the beginning of June
12’s stardom. It was a trip tarred with tribulations.
Many human lives, including that
of Abiola, were lost in the process. Many, including
the winner, were made to wallow in
incarceration. Others bulldozed bush paths
called NADECO routes to exile. Journalists
and media houses were not spared incessant
arrests, detentions and closures.
Yet, in spite of all the trials, the protests for
re-visitation and revalidation of June 12 did not
stop. The ensuing fight, which characterized the
struggle, was for the enthronement of the wishes
of the people and ensuring that the accompaniments
of democracy have a field day in Nigerian.
Unfortunately, in the last six years, complacency
has crept in and sent the substance
of June 12 on sabbatical. It has nothing to do
with the Buhari’s government’s grandiloquent
adoration of the date. It is largely because a section
of the June 12 apostles made substantial
contributions to the installation of the Buhari
administration and are now revelling and obsessed
in self-admiration while the reign of the
administration lasts. It is also because the installers
of the present government and die-hard
admirers of Buhari are currently entangled in
Catch-22, thereby finding it extremely difficult
to despise the despicable.
Also, it is not that the ruling APC at the central
government has changed or got rid of certain
things constituting clogs in the wheels of
Nigeria’s progress or taking the country to the
next level of goodness. If anything has changed,
it is the worsening of the worst, just as newness
of badness has not only occurred but taken to
the next level.
Worst still, freedom of speech, one of the
things pro-democracy people were battling to
enthrone its inalienability, has become a taboo,
with a semantic phrase called “hate speech”.
Though June 12 has been resplendently
clothed and showcased with ornamentation of
DemocracyDay, theenduringqualitiesof thedate
does not lie in its being declared a public holiday,
the making of presidential broadcast to the nation
and other forms of ceremonial embellishments.
The strands and spirits that sustain June
12 struggle from the beginning have fulcrum in
therightingof wrongspredicatedonquestforfairness,
egalitarianism, relegation of ethnicity and
elevation of nationalism, upholding of the rule
and enthronement of democratic ethos as panaceas
for betterment of Nigeria and Nigerians.
It is a celebrated contrast that the very government
canonizing June 12 is promoting ethnic
and religious bigotry, which is antithetical to
Pan-Nigerianism that Abiola and June 12, symbolises.
It is also a twist that agitation, which is
primordial in human existence, and which saw
to the democracy Nigeria has today is becoming
a threat to the Buhari administration.
That is why the 2021 edition of June 12, was
marked with protest marches in some parts of
the country, including Abuja, should be seen as
the ‘Real McCoy’ for it is inching towards reviving
what June 12 actually stands for.
The truth is that there are real and fake
June12ers; only those merrymaking in selfdenial
would feign ignorance of fake June 12,
the one celebrated by those who never ever saw
anything wrong with the wrongs done to Nigerians
by the annulment of the credible election,
those negating the positivity of the real change
occurred on June 12, 1993, those who showed
double standard by using the police to protect
those demonstrating for the government of the
day and at the same time disrupting the peaceful
protests of those against the powers-that-be.
• Ekanem sent this piece from Lagos through nsikak4media@gmail.com