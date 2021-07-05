The Real and Fake June 12ers

Though it was only its barking that was

heard, as it actually could not bite, the

2021 edition of June 12 is the first time

in a while that what June 12 stands for

in Nigeria cut its teeth. What sustains June

12 and gives it an imperishable niche in the

calendar in Nigeria has been the struggle to

get the freewill of a majority of Nigerians to

stamp its feet over that of a person or a clique.

Had the June 12, 1993 presidential election,

won by Moshood Abiola and annulled by his

ally and the then Military President, Ibrahim

Babangida, who had serially perfected in the act

of coupplotting, allowedto have its waythrough,

it is most likely that the date would not have enjoyed

celebrity status accorded it today.

August 27, which was slated for inauguration

of the winner of the presidential election,

would have probably got the reverence; after

all, just like Babangida’s birthday that falls on

August 17, August 27, which was the date then

Major General Muhammadu Buhari was dethroned

from the presidential throne through a

palace coup in 1985, was already given veneration

of a National Day.

When limiting democracy to political leadership,

Abiola, until the events surrounding

the June 12, 1993 presidential election, may be

admitted into assembly congregating by democrats,

but, except strictness was compromised,

he would not be allowed to share a rostrum

with the apostles of democracy, for he lacked

steadfastness and patience in clinging to democracy

when pushed aside by politicos that called the shots in party politics.

On matters of democracy, Abiola did not

make June 12. June 12 made Abiola an apostle

(or martyr?) of democracy.

However, since democracy also entails liberalism,

validations abound to perennially

adore Abiola as a model democrat even before

the creation of June 12. His business enterprises

were exceptionally exemplifying unity

in diversity, which many acclaimed patriots

talk about glibly.

Concord Group of Newspapers, one of the

outfits of his numerous businesses, suffices

as testimony. Think of an era when the troika

of Yakubu Mohammed, Dele Giwa and Ray

Ekpu were at the top echelons of its editorial

department.

At another time, Lewis Obi, Ben Onyeachonam

and Tom Borha held the ace. At

the turn of Nsikak Essien, Chike Akabogu,

Segun Babatope, Nnamdi Obasi and Tunji

Bello, the business mogul also demonstrated

that merit is present everywhere and that one

does not need only his tribesmen to take into

confidence in the societal scheme of things.

The thwarting of the outcome of that

credible election was the beginning of June

12’s stardom. It was a trip tarred with tribulations.

Many human lives, including that

of Abiola, were lost in the process. Many, including

the winner, were made to wallow in

incarceration. Others bulldozed bush paths

called NADECO routes to exile. Journalists

and media houses were not spared incessant

arrests, detentions and closures.

Yet, in spite of all the trials, the protests for

re-visitation and revalidation of June 12 did not

stop. The ensuing fight, which characterized the

struggle, was for the enthronement of the wishes

of the people and ensuring that the accompaniments

of democracy have a field day in Nigerian.

Unfortunately, in the last six years, complacency

has crept in and sent the substance

of June 12 on sabbatical. It has nothing to do

with the Buhari’s government’s grandiloquent

adoration of the date. It is largely because a section

of the June 12 apostles made substantial

contributions to the installation of the Buhari

administration and are now revelling and obsessed

in self-admiration while the reign of the

administration lasts. It is also because the installers

of the present government and die-hard

admirers of Buhari are currently entangled in

Catch-22, thereby finding it extremely difficult

to despise the despicable.

Also, it is not that the ruling APC at the central

government has changed or got rid of certain

things constituting clogs in the wheels of

Nigeria’s progress or taking the country to the

next level of goodness. If anything has changed,

it is the worsening of the worst, just as newness

of badness has not only occurred but taken to

the next level.

Worst still, freedom of speech, one of the

things pro-democracy people were battling to

enthrone its inalienability, has become a taboo,

with a semantic phrase called “hate speech”.

Though June 12 has been resplendently

clothed and showcased with ornamentation of

DemocracyDay, theenduringqualitiesof thedate

does not lie in its being declared a public holiday,

the making of presidential broadcast to the nation

and other forms of ceremonial embellishments.

The strands and spirits that sustain June

12 struggle from the beginning have fulcrum in

therightingof wrongspredicatedonquestforfairness,

egalitarianism, relegation of ethnicity and

elevation of nationalism, upholding of the rule

and enthronement of democratic ethos as panaceas

for betterment of Nigeria and Nigerians.

It is a celebrated contrast that the very government

canonizing June 12 is promoting ethnic

and religious bigotry, which is antithetical to

Pan-Nigerianism that Abiola and June 12, symbolises.

It is also a twist that agitation, which is

primordial in human existence, and which saw

to the democracy Nigeria has today is becoming

a threat to the Buhari administration.

That is why the 2021 edition of June 12, was

marked with protest marches in some parts of

the country, including Abuja, should be seen as

the ‘Real McCoy’ for it is inching towards reviving

what June 12 actually stands for.

The truth is that there are real and fake

June12ers; only those merrymaking in selfdenial

would feign ignorance of fake June 12,

the one celebrated by those who never ever saw

anything wrong with the wrongs done to Nigerians

by the annulment of the credible election,

those negating the positivity of the real change

occurred on June 12, 1993, those who showed

double standard by using the police to protect

those demonstrating for the government of the

day and at the same time disrupting the peaceful

protests of those against the powers-that-be.

• Ekanem sent this piece from Lagos through nsikak4media@gmail.com

Like this: Like Loading...