The Real Housewives franchise extends to Nairobi

Showmax is set to premiere a new spinoff called ‘The Real Housewives of Nairobi.’ First announced in September 2022, the latest addition will follow five influential and successful women as they navigate their lavish lifestyles, relationships and careers in Nairobi, Kenya.

Produced by Eugene Mbugua’s D&R Studios (formerly Young Rich Television), it is part of ‘The Real Housewives’ franchise licensed as a format by NBCUniversal Formats, which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.

The housewives are: Susan Kaittany; a serial entrepreneur and owner of Posh Palace Hair Studio and Spa and Polished, Vera Sidika; a media personality and entrepreneur, Sonal Maherali; a luxury influencer, fashion collector and entrepreneur, Minne Kariuki; an actress and entrepreneur and Lisa Christoffersen; an interior designer, author, business owner, rally driver and luxury safari curator. On why these women were selected, Denise Mwende, Showmax Content Specialist in East Africa said, “Each of the ladies has a strong personality and sure identity of themselves.”

