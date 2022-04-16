The Real Housewives of Lagos breaks Showmax streaming record

TheRealHousewivesofLagos(RHOLagos), whichpremiered exclusivelyonShowmax on April 8, has broken the record for the most first-day views on Showmax Nigeria. The Showmax Original reality series trended on Twitter at number one spot in Nigeria and South Africa, and also featured on the trend list in the United Kingdom.

The cast also trended individually in Nigeria, supported by an official Twitter Event page that sat on top of the trends list for the entire 24 hours. A Twitter Space hosted to recap the launch was retweeted to an even larger international audience of RHOLagos super fans by the official Twitter TV account. Candice Fangueiro, Head of Content at Showmax Africa, says: “The reception of the first episode of RHOLagos across Africa and the UK was beyond amazing; we knew we had a trend-setter on our hands and we’re not surprised that RHOLagos is breaking records. Just wait until you see the rest of the season; fans are going to love it.” A lover of reality TV, SwedishLovee tweeted “#RHOL is giving everything it’s supposed to give. The luxury, the everything mahn! Episode one and I’m already hooked”.

Redirect Notice RHOLagos follows the lives of six wealthy women in Lagos; Carolyna Hutchings, Laura Ikeji-Kanu, Chioma Ikokwu, Toyin Lawani-Adebayo, Iyabo Ojo, and Mariam Timmer. The show gives an insight into their lives and how they navigate businesses, family and friendships.

