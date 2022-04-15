The Real Housewives of Lagos: When Carolyna Hutchings gets brutally honest

Former Nollywood actress, Carolyna Hutchings is not relinquishing her luxurious lifestyle any time soon – or ever – and she’s unapologetic about it. The CEO of Hutchings Limited, a real estate, oil and gas and agriculture company and mother of three, announced her return to TV vis-a-vis The Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOL).

Her decision to come back was largely fueled by her desire to meet and connect with other like-minded influential women. Redefining the meaning of Housewife, Carolyna Hutchings describes a RHOL as “a financial advisor. She is a homemaker. She’s an electrician. She’s a plumber. She’s literally everything in one. She’s the organiser. She’s a CEO. She’s the MD.” The Real Housewives of Lagos star revealed that she would marry a trillionaire if that’s what it takes to maintain her soft, glamorous, and luxurious lifestyle during the first episode of the reality show that debuted on Showmax on Friday, April 8. In her words, the soft spoken Carolyna said: “I would marry a trillionaire.

I can’t suffer. I love luxury; I love the good things of life.” This is not the first time the mum of one would make such a bold statement. Fans of the show would remember that she went viral a few weeks ago when she made the now infamous statement, “I got married to a billionaire, and poor people can’t stand that”, in The Real Housewives of Lagos trailer. The Real Housewives of Lagos is off to a sizzling start, and there’s no doubt about it.

In the first Nigerian instalment of the global Real Housewives Franchise, the RHOL follows the extravagant, luxury lives of six Lagos socialites. In this drama-filled reality show, viewers follow the behind-the-scenes of their high-end shopping sprees, parties and competition within their social circles as they spill all the tea about Lekki living.

